BOBBY 'BLITZ' ELLSWORTH: No New OVERKILL Album Before 2026

In a new interview with Germany's Moshpit Passion, vocalist Bobby "Blitz" Ellsworth of New Jersey thrash metal veterans OVERKILL talked about when fans can expect to hear the follow-up to 2023's "Scorched" album. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, we just kind of slot it into a timeframe. We're looking at, I suppose, the majority of the first half of 2025 as being that timeframe for the writing. And probably recording by the end of 2025 and then releasing in 2026. Now I don't know who we're gonna release with — I mean, I assume it's Nuclear Blast; they have one more option. There's no direction that we're looking at."

Ellsworth also talked about how OVERKILL approaches "directional changes", both in terms of the music and the personnel within the band. He said: "I don't think directional changes are necessarily recognized by the outside. It's more recognized by the inside, because I'm involved in all the interior workings of the band. We're like the mechanics that keep the machine running, so we know when something needs to be changed, whether it be an individual… Jason [Bittner, now-former OVERKILL drummer] was coming to the end. Listen, he's a great drummer — don't get me wrong; he's a good friend — but it was, like, you just felt that change was coming because… Tension can be a good thing in a heavy metal band, but too much tension can bring you to your own demise; it can destroy everything. So I think that reinvention, especially at this age, is not necessarily the right way to think of things. I think the way to think of it, at [the age of] 65, is what are my strengths? And can I make my strengths stronger? Now when I talk to you about dropping the cigarettes and the vaping, I got stronger. Which is fucking weird for like a guy who's been doing this for… Guys don't live as long as this [laughs], let alone in rock and roll. So I think the fact that I can put cigarettes down and go, 'I can sing all the time now,' it's only gonna make the records better. And I think that that was one, for sure, one of the feelings that we got through 'Scorched' was, like, 'Listen to this fucking…' We sound like a fucking young, fucking hungry, fucking we-fucking-mean-it band. And that's what the fucking metal is all about. So I'm not gonna overthink it. I'm not gonna reinvent, but I'm gonna play to the strengths."

OVERKILL played its first concert with new drummer Jeramie Kling (VENOM INC.) on August 30 at the Posada Rock festival in Câmpulung Muscel, Romania. Kling joined the veteran outfit as the replacement for Bittner, who announced his exit from OVERKILL earlier in the month.

When OVERKILL announced Kling's addition to the band on August 23, the group said in a statement: "We're gearing up for an epic European and North American tour this August through December and are excited to announce a special addition for the tours. Here comes a thunderous old friend, who had done work with us, as well as THE ABSENCE & VENOM INC. Please welcome, with drum sticks in hand, Jeramie Kling!"

Jeramie added: "Words cannot express how stoked I am to share the stage with my good friends in OVERKILL. We will be laying waste to everyone throughout Europe and North America (with KING DIAMOND). Check the dates online and come out to see an unforgettable night of metal \m/".

A founding member of THE ABSENCE, Kling appeared on VENOM INC.'s second album, 2022's "There's Only Black", and has played with such acts as FORE, RIBSPREADER, GOREGÄNG and NECROMANCING THE STONE. He was also briefly affiliated with the reunited Florida death metal band MASSACRE, which led to the formation of INHUMAN CONDITION, alongside Terry Butler (OBITUARY, ex-DEATH) and Taylor Nordberg (DEICIDE). In addition to being a drummer, Kling is a recording engineer, producer and live sound engineer.

Bittner joined OVERKILL in 2017 and played drums on the band's last two studio albums, 2019's "The Wings Of War" and 2023's "Scorched"

When Bittner has announced his departure from OVERKILL on August 5, he said in a statement: "On August 1, 2024, I played the Vagos Metal Fest in Portugal, and it was the last show I will play in the band OVERKILL.

"For a while now I have been juggling a few different bands along with OVERKILL, and I knew at some point something would have to give since I simply can’t be three places at once. Over the course of this last year, my schedule has reached that breaking point.

"At this time SHADOWS FALL is working towards completion of our new material that will take us back out on the road sometime in 2025, as well as our fall shows we have booked for the rest of this year celebrating 20 years of 'The War Within'. Compounded on top of this is my new band, Metal Blade recording artists CATEGORY 7, whose album just hit the shelves last month and will start touring soon through 2025. All of this adds up to something having to 'take a break', so as of today I no longer play drums in OVERKILL so I can concentrate solely on the bands that I am a full member/owner of.

"Now don't worry — they currently have another great drummer already learning the material, and he will be ready to do battle for the upcoming tours.

"I would like to thank EVERYONE in the OVERKILL extended family for 7 1/2 years of laughs, killer shows, and fun around the globe. All our crew members throughout my run, our agents Dolores Lokas and Mike Monterulo, my tech Animal for always having my back (Shake and Bake),as well as all of our crew past and present, the SKULLKRUSHERS (much love Jurgen),and all the fans who supported my tenure in the band, I love you all, thank you, and will miss you on the European and KING DIAMOND tours… but I'll see you out there with SHADOWS FALL and CATEGORY 7."