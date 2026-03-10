BON JOVI Biopic In Development At UNIVERSAL

According to Deadline, Universal is developing a biopic about BON JOVI, with the participation of frontman Jon Bon Jovi and access to the band's music catalog.

Cody Brotter, whose previous work includes the Black List script "Drudge", is writing the screenplay. A director has not been set, nor has casting for the group's key members. The movie will be produced by Kevin J. Walsh and Gotham Chopra, whose company Religion Of Sports produced the 2024 Hulu documentary series "Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story". Universal's director of production development Jacqueline Garell will oversee the project for the studio.

Released in 2024, "Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story" celebrated the band's 40th anniversary of its self-titled debut album which was released on January 21, 1984 via Polygram/Mercury Records, less than a year after forming in their home state of New Jersey.

The four-part "Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story" series was directed and executive produced by Chopra. Jon Bon Jovi is not credited as a producer on the project.

Over an illustrious career spanning more than three decades since the band's formation in 1983, BON JOVI has earned their place among global rock royalty and was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame as well as the Songwriters Hall Of Fame. With over 130 million albums sold worldwide, an extensive catalog of hit anthems, thousands of concerts performed in more than 50 countries for more than 35 million fans, and ticket grosses well over $1 billion around the world in the last decade alone, BON JOVI is the consummate rock and roll band.

The band now features BON JOVI originals David Bryan and Tico Torres alongside Jon, plus longtime bassist Hugh McDonald, co-producer and co-songwriter John Shanks, multi-instrumentalist Everett Bradley and lead guitarist Phil X, who joined the band on a 2013 tour.

Last fall BON JOVI announced a series of 2026 concerts, including a nine-night stand at New York City's Madison Square Garden. The dates will kick off with the Madison Square Garden residency, taking place in July. After those shows, BON JOVI will head across the pond for concerts in Edinburgh, Scotland's Murrayfield Stadium on August 28; Dublin, Ireland's Croke Park on August 30; and London, U.K.'s Wembley Stadium on September 4, September 6 and September 9.

