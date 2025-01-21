BON JOVI Guitarist PHIL X And THE DRILLS Announce New Album 'POW! Right In The Kisser'

Theofilos Xenidis, better known as Phil X, prolific studio guitarist, songwriter and renowned guitarist for Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductees BON JOVI, and his band THE DRILLS are back and ready to blow minds with their electrifying new album "POW! Right In The Kisser", set for release on March 28 via Frontiers Music Srl. Known for their unique fusion of punk, classic, and modern rock infused with guitar virtuosity, PHIL X & THE DRILLS have carved out a distinctive spot in the rock world — and they're kicking it into high gear with this upcoming release.

To celebrate this announcement, the band shares the album's second single "Moving To California", following up "Don't Wake Up Dead", alongside a new visualizer available to view below. The track features former FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH drummer Jeremy Spencer.

Phil X comments: "'Moving To California" was always a dream of mine when I was a young guitar player going up in Toronto, Canada. From a distance, it always seemed like the place to be. When I moved there in '97, a lot of the ROCK glamor was gone, but I stayed and stuck to my goals. The song is a reflection of my story and other stories I had heard along the way."

PHIL X & THE DRILLS — featuring Phil X on lead vocals and guitar and Daniel Spree on bass and backing vocals — is pulling out all the stops on "POW! Right In The Kisser", with an all-star lineup of guest drummers including Tommy Lee (MÖTLEY CRÜE),Ray Luzier (KORN) and Tico Torres (BON JOVI),among others.

About the album, Phil X shared: "'POW! Right In The Kisser' was a good 10 years in the making. 'Battleship' was tracked in 2014. I just kept writing and we'd record and then kept the whole 'different drummer on every song' thing going. It became a very special collection of songs and vibes. It's very exciting for me to share something like that with the world."

"POW! Right In The Kisser" track listing:

01. Don't Wake Up Dead (Drums: Ray Luzier)

02. Fake The Day Away (Drums: Tommy Lee)

03. Heal (Drums: Brent Fitz)

04. Find A Way (Drums: Tico Torres)

05. Moving To California (Drums: Jeremy Spencer)

06. You Sunk My Battleship (Drums; Brian Tichy)

07. Seemed Like A Good Idea (Drums: Tosh Peterson)

08. Broken Arrow (Drums: Liberty Devitto)

09. I Love You On Her Lips (Drums: Gary Novak)

10. Feel Better (Drums: Ryan Macmillan)

11. Way Gone (Beam Me Up, Scotty) (Drums: Kenny Aronoff)

In 2003, THE DRILLS started to cause a stir in Hollywood, with their brand of punk mixed with classic and modern rock with guitar virtuosic undertones. Phil X was at the helm as the lead vocalist and guitar player. Daniel Spree on bass and backing vocals and Jeremy Spencer (FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH) completed the power trio. They remained quite underground and released their first EP, "Kick Your Ass In 17 Minutes", in 2009. Jeremy had left to start FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH by this time, so the constant rotation of drummers began.

Also in that time period, Phil was becoming a groundbreaking YouTube sensation on a video channel called Fretted Americana, where he demoed vintage guitars. Actual 1959 Gibson Les Pauls (worth in the range of $250,000),1954 Fender Stratocasters and hundreds of other guitars were put through their paces in Phil's hands. Before he knew it, Fretted Americana was sitting on millions of collective views and from a marketing standpoint, it made sense to take THE DRILLS to another level as PHIL X & THE DRILLS.

"We Bring The Rock'n'Roll" was the follow-up to "KYAI17M". With even more classic rock flavors stirred into the mix, this was the first endeavor to feature famed drummers that Phil had worked with on other artists' records, including Chris Cornell, DAUGHTRY, Kelly Clarkson and Gavin DeGraw, to name a few. Drummers like Josh Freese (Sting, FOO FIGHTERS),Abe Laboriel Jr. (Paul McCartney, Eric Clapton),and fellow Canadian Randy Cooke (SMASH MOUTH, FIVE FOR FIGHTING) were all featured on this record.

Following two successful tours in the U.K., the band released "We Play Instruments 'N Sh!t". Musically showing vast growth in writing and production, the band was excited to unleash this heightened evolvement to their new fan base. The fan base started to grow exponentially, due to Phil filling in for Richie Sambora in BON JOVI for thirteen shows in 2011. Phil went on to replace Sambora in 2016 and has been juggling both bands along with becoming a father since.

Multiple tours and recordings with BON JOVI inevitably took the front seat in Phil's career but every time he got a break, he was writing and setting up recording sessions with drummers like Tommy Lee, Tico Torres, Ray Luzier and many more.

The first of these sessions were mixed by Chris Lord Alge and released on "Stupid Good Lookings Vol 1". Taylor Hawkins, Glen Sobel, Brent Fitz, Matt Chamberlain, Abe Laboriel Jr. and Randy Cooke all participated on this drum extravaganza with more sessions in the vault.

2024 marked an exciting new landmark for the band when they opened for MÖTLEY CRÜE at Summerfest in Springfield, Illinois. Phil X, Daniel Spree and Brent Fitz took the stage and left the 10,000 attendees, event coordinators, promoters, and agents (not to mention the headliner) all thrilled.

PHIL X & THE DRILLS is:

Phil X - Lead Vocals & Guitars

Daniel Spree - Bass & Background Vocals

Brent Fitz - Drums & Background Vocals