GWAR Announces March 2024 North American Tour

GWAR will return to the road in March 2024 for the "Age Of Befuddlement" tour with support from CANCER BATS, and select dates with X-COPS and FUMING MOUTH. The trek starts March 3 in Norfolk, Virginia and runs through the end of the month on March 30 in Baltimore, Maryland .

A complete list of dates and supporting act information can be found below.

Pre-sales begin tomorrow and the general on-sale date is Friday, December 8 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

GWAR lead singer Blöthar The Berserker had this to say about the impending trek: "The Invasion of Canada is nigh. We will start our campaign to bring befuddlement to the masses in the cultured and forward thinking American South, and from there, we will launch a coast-to-coast attack on the Great White North, leaving a swath of destruction not seen since the War of 1812. Stopping only to get high in the Pacific Northwest, we will dive directly into the gaping hole of the donut, the American Midwest, before gracing the Dirty South and ending again on the filthy streets of Baltimore! I wonder if we can score crack in the 'City that Reads.' Are You Not Befuddled?"

"Age Of Befuddlement" tour with CANCER BATS:

March 03 - Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa X

March 04 - Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theatre X

March 06 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom X

March 07 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium X

March 08 - Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre Theatre X

March 09 - Montréal, QC @ Beanfield Theatre X

March 10 - Quebec City, QC @ Théâtre Capitole X

March 12 - London, ON @ London Music Hall X

March 13 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Intersection X

March 15 - Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theatre FM

March 16 - Saskatoon, SK @ Coors Event Centre FM

March 17 - Edmonton, AB @ Midway Music Hall FM

March 18 - Calgary, AB @ The Back Alley FM

March 20 - Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue Theatre FM

March 21 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory FM

March 24 - Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater FM

March 26 - Davenport, IA @ The Capitol Theater FM

March 27 - Pontiac, MI @ The Crofoot FM

March 28 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall FM

March 29 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground FM

March 30 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage FM

FM with FUMING MOUTH

X with X-COPS

GWAR released a tenth-anniversary edition of its "Battle Maximus" album on September 1 via Pit Records. This new version is completely remixed and remastered, and features the final recorded vocal performance of Oderus Urungus on the previously unreleased and never-before-heard song "Tammy, Queen Of Dirt".

GWAR's latest album, "The New Dark Ages", was released in June 2022 on CD/digital and was made available on vinyl and cassette in September 2022 via GWAR's own Pit Records.

"The New Dark Ages" chronicles GWAR's adventures in the Duoverse, where the band rediscovers old powers such as Blöthar's terrifying Berserker Mode, and encounter new allies, such as the murderous maven known as The Cutter. Along the way, they battle the living monuments of a lost cause and armies of undead soldiers who rise again to fight a new civil war.

The album concept is tied to a companion graphic novel "GWAR In The Duoverse Of Absurdity", which was also released in June 2022 by Z2 Comics. In the graphic novel, the bandmembers are sucked off into an alternate universe to do battle with their evil twins and the specter of rogue technology.

"GWAR In The Duoverse Of Absurdity" chronicles the epic battle between GWAR and their doppelgangers from an alternate universe the band discovers behind their treasured Magic Mirror. The book uses an innovative storytelling technique that combines words and pictures printed on paper (made from real trees!) in a seamless format we are calling a "graphic novel." The tale is illustrated by the masterful talents of Andy MacDonald ("Wolverine", "Dr Strange", "Wonder Woman"),Shane White ("Things Undone", "Braun", "Endless Summer"),Matt Maguire (GWAR) and Bob Gorman (GWAR).

Dave Brockie, who fronted GWAR under the name Oderus Urungus, was found dead in his home in Richmond, Virginia in March 2014. According to Virginia's State Medical Examiner's Office, he died from acute heroin toxicity by accidental means.

Brockie was last remaining original member of GWAR, which was founded 39 years ago. He was 50 years old.

The satirical metal band earned a following for its macabre, over-the-top costumes, offensive lyrics and graphic, gore-soaked shows, in which the bandmembers performed as the descendants of alien warriors who arrived on Earth to enslave and slaughter the human race.