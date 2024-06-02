BON JOVI's 'You Give Love A Bad Name' Surpasses One Billion Streams On SPOTIFY

BON JOVI's "You Give Love A Bad Name" has joined Spotify's "Billions Club". It is the second BON JOVI song to reach the milestone after "Livin' On A Prayer" achieved the feat in January 2023.

Billions Club is a playlist first launched in 2020 which includes all of the songs on Spotify that have surpassed one billion streams on the platform. After the achievement, Spotify gifts artists the Billions Club plaque.

"You Give Love A Bad Name" joins other tracks — including METALLICA's "Nothing Else Matters", AEROSMITH's "Dream On", SURVIVOR's "Eye Of The Tiger", PAPA ROACH's "Last Resort", GUNS N' ROSES' "Paradise City" and EVANESCENCE's "Bring Me To Life" — to be featured in Spotify's "Billions Club". The milestone has reportedly been achieved by at least 500 songs so far.

"You Give Love A Bad Name" was released as the first single from BON JOVI's 1986 album "Slippery When Wet". Written by Jon Bon Jovi, Richie Sambora and Desmond Child, the song reached the top of the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart and became BON JOVI's first No. 1 hit. In 2007, the song re-entered the chart at No. 29 after Blake Lewis performed it on "American Idol".

BON JOVI collaborated with writer Child on a total of four tracks from "Slippery When Wet", including the follow-up single "Livin' On A Prayer", which gave BON JOVI another U.S. No.1 just 11 weeks later.

"Slippery When Wet" has reportedly sold 25 million worldwide. The LP was helmed by Canadian producer Bruce Fairbairn, who also worked on BON JOVI's 1988 album "New Jersey". In addition, Fairbairn had overseen multi-million-selling albums by AEROSMITH and AC/DC, among others.