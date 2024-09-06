BRAD DELSON Says He Won't Be Touring With Reunited LINKIN PARK

LINKIN PARK guitarist Brad Delson has explained his absence from the band's upcoming reunion tour.

On Thursday (September 5),LINKIN PARK held a one-hour global livestream of a concert in Los Angeles showcasing new singer Emily Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain, who will join returning members Mike Shinoda, Delson, Dave "Phoenix" Farrell and Joe Hahn in the band's new lineup. Guitarist Alex Feder was filling in for Delson for the night.

Earlier today, Delson released the following statement via social media: "Beyond excited to share this new chapter with the world.

"Bringing our vision to life is the culmination of many twists and turns, as we continue our unique journey together as a band. We couldn't do it without a belief in what is possible, even when things seem impossible; without the ability to listen, particularly when emotions run deep; and without the support and love of everyone around us. Thank you thank you thank you.

"In awe of @emilyarmstrong and @colinbrittain for their talent, passion, and partnership. Deep gratitude to all my bandmates for their humility, hard work, and friendship.

"I've always felt deeply connected to and proud of our live performances. Over the years I've realized I thrive most when I'm actively working with my bandmates behind the scenes — in the studio, collaborating on our new music, and helping build our live show.

"I am so proud of everything we continue to create together. While I will not be performing on tour in this new chapter, I am super excited to introduce Alex — my handsome deputy on the road. Alex is a world-class musician, a kind and thoughtful friend, and we are truly fortunate he'll be contributing his unique talent to our LP universe.

"Fresh eyes, honest appreciation, and devoted teamwork have brought us to this special moment. The privilege of sharing our creativity with you. Thank you for joining us on the journey."

LINKIN PARK also released a new single, "The Emptiness Machine", and announced an upcoming album "From Zero", which will arrive on November 15 via Warner. It will mark LINKIN PARK's first full-length effort since 2017's "One More Light", which was the last LINKIN PARK album before the death of lead vocalist Chester Bennington.

LINKIN PARK's global livestream featured performances of "The Emptiness Machine" as well as the LP hits "Somewhere I Belong", "Numb", "Faint", "Bleed It Out", "One Step Closer", "What I've Done" and "In The End".

Later this month, LINKIN PARK will embark on a six-date arena tour, making stops in Los Angeles, New York, Hamburg, London, Seoul and Bogota.

Pre-sale tickets for the "From Zero" tour will be available for the LP Underground fan club members starting on September 6. The general sale will start on September 7.

In an interview with Billboard about LINKIN PARK's comeback, Shinoda explained that drummer Rob Bourdon— who had founded the band with Mike and Brad — had decided to exit LP.

"Rob had said to us at a point, I guess it was a few years ago now, that he wanted to put some distance between himself and the band," Shinoda said. "And we understood that — it was already apparent. He was starting to just show up less, be in less contact, and I know the fans noticed it too. The 'Hybrid Theory' re-release [in 2020] and 'Papercuts' release [this April], he didn't show up for anything. So for me, as a friend, that was sad, but at the same time, I want him to do whatever makes him happy, and obviously everybody wishes him the best."

According to a press release, Shinoda, Delson, Farrell and Hahn "quietly began meeting up again in recent years" and "rather than 'trying to restart the band,'" they worked with numerous musicians and "found a special kinship with Armstong and Brittain."

Regarding the band's new lineup and future plans, Shinoda said in a statement: "Before LINKIN PARK, our first band name was XERO. This album title refers to both this humble beginning and the journey we’re currently undertaking. Sonically and emotionally, it is about past, present, and future — embracing our signature sound, but new and full of life. It was made with a deep appreciation for our new and longtime bandmates, our friends, our family, and our fans. We are proud of what LINKIN PARK has become over the years, and excited about the journey ahead."

"The Emptiness Machine" is said to "channel the DNA of LINKIN PARK." Shinoda said the band feels "really empowered with this new lineup and the vibrant and energized new music we've made together," adding that they are "weaving together the sonic touchpoints we've been known for and still exploring new ones."