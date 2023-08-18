Brand Your Steak Or Favorite Meat Using A SLAYER Meat Brander

You can brand your steak or favorite meat using a SLAYER branding iron.

The SLAYER meat brander will make you a hit at your next cookout or party by allowing you to sear the band's logo onto your ordinary grilled meats.

The meat brander, which is currently on pre-order from SLAYER's official webstore for $75, will begin shipping in mid-October.

Back in 2018, Global Merchandising revealed that "more than $25 million worth of licensed merchandise bearing the SLAYER name, trademark, logos and/or likenesses" had been sold up until that point.

Global Merchandising had previously licensed SLAYER for consumer products such as a collection of kimonos from Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu brand Tatami Fightwear, jigsaw puzzles and action figures.

In late 2019, prior to the launch of the last leg of SLAYER's final tour, Barry Drinkwater, who co-founded Bravado and now runs Global Merchandising, told Pollstar that more than $10 million worth of SLAYER merchandise had been sold on the farewell tour up until then.

SLAYER played the final show of its farewell tour in November 2019 at the Forum in Los Angeles. One day later, guitarist Kerry King's wife Ayesha King said that there is "not a chance in hell" that the thrash metal icons will reunite for more live appearances. In August 2020, she once again shot down the possibility of her husband and bassist/vocalist Tom Araya sharing the stage ever again under the SLAYER banner.

After Ayesha shared three photos of Kerry holding their cat in slideshow-type Instagram post, a fan wrote: "No Tom, No SLAYER Kerry. Stop thinking SLAYER without @tomarayaofficial". Ayesha then replied: "don't worry, they'll never be SLAYER again! You can rest easy".

That same month, SLAYER drummer Paul Bostaph confirmed that he is involved in a brand new project headed up by Kerry King. The duo spent much of the last four years working on music with the hopes of recording it properly once the coronavirus pandemic had subsided.

SLAYER's final world tour began on May 10, 2018 with the band's intention to play as many places as possible, to make it easy for the fans to see one last SLAYER show and say goodbye. By the time the 18-month trek wrapped at the Forum, the band had completed seven tour legs plus a series of one-off major summer festivals, performing more than 140 shows in 30 countries and 40 U.S. states.