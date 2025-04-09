GREEN DAY Announces Deluxe Edition Of 'Saviors', Shares Previously Unreleased Song 'Smash It Like Belushi'

Global rock superstars GREEN DAY — Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool — reup, recharge, and reignite their Grammy Award-nominated fourteenth studio album, "Saviors", with a brand new "(Édition De Luxe)" out May 23 via Reprise Records. To herald its arrival, the band just unveiled a previously unreleased track titled "Smash It Like Belushi". Listen below.

GREEN DAY have expanded "Saviors" with seven new tracks in total, including acoustic versions of "Suzie Chapstick" and "Father To A Son". "Saviors (Édition De Luxe)" once again sees the band firing on all cylinders with its airtight punk rock rhythm, energetic groove, and stadium-ready hook.

Released in January 2024, "Saviors" found GREEN DAY teaming up again with Grammy Award-winning producer Rob Cavallo, who famously helmed "Dookie" and "American Idiot". The record bowed at No. 4 on the Billboard 200, marking the band's ninth career entry in the Top 5 of the respective chart. "Saviors" notably garnered three 2025 Grammy Award nominations, including "Best Rock Album" and "Best Rock Performance" for "The American Dream Is Killing Me" and "Best Rock Song" for "Dilemma".

"Saviors" cemented GREEN DAY as the No. 1 most-played artist at both U.S. Alternative and U.S. Rock radio in 2024. "Saviors" also delivered three No. 1 Alternative hits — their biggest showing since "American Idiot" — and two No. 1 Rock hits. "Dilemma" became a juggernaut, ranking as the No. 3 most-played song at Alternative radio in 2024 and only falling off the charts due to recurrent rules. Meanwhile, their latest single "One Eyed Bastard" is quickly climbing the charts, searching for their fourth No. 1 hit from this record.

Upon release, "Saviors" received massive critical acclaim. The Sunday Times hailed "'Saviors' has fire in its belly and ice in its veins," while Kerrang! proclaimed that "GREEN DAY have lost none of their magic." Billboard declared, "'Saviors' marks a return to the thematic bent of 'American Idiot'," while The New York Times praised, "GREEN DAY flaunts its rock scholarship."

Last year, GREEN DAY dominated stadiums worldwide on their massive sold-out "Saviors" tour. They continued into the new year, having just conquered venues across Japan, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, and Malaysia. For the first time ever, the band delivered thrilling back-to-back sets of "Dookie" and "American Idiot" from top to bottom in celebration of the former's 30th birthday and the latter's 20th birthday, as well as performed new cuts from "Saviors". The "Saviors" tour marked GREEN DAY's biggest tour of their illustrious 30-plus-year career.

Next up, GREEN DAY is set to take over the desert not once, but twice with a headlining set at Coachella this Saturday, April 12 and next Saturday, April 19. They're also set to light up the global festival circuit this year with headliner slots at Welcome To Rockville, BottleRock Napa Valley, Oceans Calling festival, as well as U.K.'s Download festival, Sao Paulo, Brazil's The Town, Ejekt festival in Athens, Greece, and more.

"Saviors (Édition De Luxe)" track listing:

01. The American Dream Is Killing Me

02. Look Ma, No Brains!

03. Bobby Sox

04. One Eyed Bastard

05. Dilemma

06. 1981

07. Goodnight Adeline

08. Coma City

09. Corvette Summer

10. Suzie Chapstick

11. Strange Days Are Here To Stay

12. Living In The '20s

13. Father To A Son

14. Saviors

15. Fancy Sauce

16. Smash It Like Belushi

17. Stay Young

18. Fuck Off

19. Ballyhoo

20. Suzie Chapstick (Acoustic)

21. Father To A Son (Acoustic)

22. Underdog*

Photo credit: Alice Baxley