BRANDON SALLER On ATREYU's Live Shows: 'There's No One In The Crowd That Can Be, Like, 'That Sucked''

In a new interview with Angela Croudace of Australia's Sense Music Media, ATREYU's former drummer Brandon Saller, who is now focusing completely on singing after previously sharing lead vocals with Alex Varkatzas for most of the band's nearly three-decade existence, reflected on the lineup change more than four years ago that made him the frontman for the California-based metal outfit. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I think that this whole last handful of years has been sort of an eye-opening thing for me because to be in a band for the time about 20 years and go, 'Okay, we're gonna change things up on people.' For me there was a massive — not pressure, but just massive undertaking within myself to go, 'Well, then I need to make sure that no one has anything to say. And I need to go into this and be prepared to present myself in a way that people don't even flinch.'"

He continued: "You can't please everybody. Everyone has opinions and that's fine. But I know that going into an ATREYU show now with not only myself, but the rest of the band, the work that we've put in and the sort of joy and excitement we get currently from being in this band, I know that we go on stage every night, and there's no one in the crowd that can be, like, 'That sucked. Fuck you, guys.' Because it's, like, okay, well, then you're just an asshole and you hate everything. So that was a huge eye-opening thing for me, 'cause for the first time in my career, it wasn't just, like, 'Oh, be good for you.' It was, like, 'No, no. Be good for everyone that's not expecting you to.' And it's still a work in progress. I'm still learning every day."

Brandon added: "We've been in the studio making new music too. And it's, like, just always trying to get to the top of a mountain and see a taller mountain. That's our whole existence these days… And it's very much a group effort. Everything we do is decided on by all of us — I mean, to the point where we manage our own band these days. We manage ourselves and we make every decision together and we come up with every idea together, and it's very much a unified force."

Back in February 2024, Saller told Australia's "Everblack" podcast about becoming the ATREYU frontman: "First of all, when everything happened, it was… I think a lot of the world just thinks that I made a call and I did things and that's why the band is the way they are. I think a lot of people see me as this overarching power figure that doesn't actually exist in real life. Our band is very much a democracy and everyone in our band is very much a brilliant mind in themselves and everyone has their part. And when we decided to make our separation, I boldly said, 'Okay, well, what are we doing?' I'm not gonna be the one that says, 'I'm gonna sing in our band now. I'm not gonna be the one that jumps… 'If that's what you want, you guys come up with that and you let me know what you wanna do.' So it seemed obvious to everyone that my voice is already familiar; everyone knows my voice. So rather than get someone else to come sing and have some other brand new thing that we have to try and get people to relate to, they already have me. And they have Porter [bassist Marc McKnight], quite obviously. Porter has been singing, screaming, with Alex on our records since [2006's 'A Death-Grip On Yesterday' album]. So it was, like, 'Let's keep it familiar' or whatever. And we had actually done some shows with the current lineup in 2019 in Europe, so we kind of knew that it worked live already and it was comfortable live."

Saller continued: "I mean, obviously, at first, it's terrifying. You don't know what people are gonna think. And there's a lot of people that will go just pure negative because you're not what you used to be or what have you. I think a lot of people really wanted, they really wanted drama and to take sides, and I think people really wanted to see a fight, and we're not about it. We're just about whatever happened in our own lives is our own personal thing. And we've both kind of moved on and gone our own ways. And he's doing brilliant new music as well. And I think we're at the top of our game for what we're doing. And it's one of those things that at first was, of course, scary, but I think there was a confidence within our band that guided us through the transition, and I think from the first show… The first tour we did back, it was a headline tour in the States for [2021's] 'Baptize' [album]. I think in our minds, it was, like, 'Oh, dude, we're crushing. We got this.' I look back on that tour and you can still see that little bit of, like, 'Okay, we're still figuring it out. We're kind of a new band again.' And then I think towards the middle of the 'Baptize' cycle, it really clicked. And we did the 'Trinity Of Terror' tour, and we did the NOTHING MORE/ASKING ALEXANDRIA tour in the States, we went out with BULLET [FOR MY VALENTINE] in the U.K., and we were just firing on all cylinders. So, it was, I'll say, an easy transition because the support system within the band is fricking watertight. But it was definitely nerve-racking at the beginning, because now I'm the dude, I'm the guy, and I have to convince you that you have to like me as the guy. And I don't have near the physique. [Laughs] But it's been really good. We're really, really enjoying our band more so than we have in a long time. So it's all panned out to be a beautiful thing."

In October 2020, ATREYU surprise-released a new song called "Save Us". It was the first taste of the band's music since the departure of Varkatzas a month earlier. A couple of days before "Save Us"'s release, Varkatzas updated his Instagram stories with hashtags that seemed to throw shade at his former bandmates and their new material: #fakeheavy, #conartists and #justwaitandsee.

Saller previously discussed Alex's departure from ATREYU in an interview with Terry "Beez" Bezer of Knotfest.com's "Mosh Talks With Beez". Asked what he thought of Varkatzas implying in a social media post that "Save Us" was "fake heavy," Saller said: "I thought it was hilarious, because I think everyone heard it and then was, like, 'Hmm. Okay.'

"The four of us were very, very adamant on this whole thing" — referring to the split with Alex — "being very, very positive. There's no shitting on people that we wanna do. There's not a part of us that wanted anyone to shit-talk us or him. And our whole stance was, like, this is what it is, but we can still lift each other up and make our fans feel good about the fact that there's no beef; there's no whatever.

"He did his own thing, and it wasn't exactly the kind of idea of a narrative that we would have liked to put forward," Brandon continued. "We've always, still to this day, been fully positive. When people say stuff about Alex, I'm still, like, 'The dude's awesome. You should support whatever he does next.' He's learning guitar, he's taking interest in different things, and I will still, till I'm blue in the face, say, yeah, support him. If you like his voice, if you like what he did in ATREYU, he's probably gonna make more music. Now you have two bands you can listen to.

"The 'fake heavy' thing was — we don't know where that came from," Saller added. "Alex wrote 'Save Us' with us. He wrote probably seven, eight songs that are on the next record. He was a part of the beginning of the album, so for him to say it's fake heavy, then he wrote a fake-heavy song.

"I think 'Save Us' is one of the heavier songs we've ever written. It is two and a half minutes of facepunch. Another view we've had is no matter who says what, let's do what we've always done and just let the music talk. We're just gonna continue doing that and let the tunes do all the talking. And people will know what we're all about. They'll know everything they need to know from [listening to] the songs."

According to Brandon, he and his ATREYU bandmates wanted to avoid making the split with Alex more dramatic than it needed to be in the eyes of the public, preferring instead to give everyone a taste of the new music they were working on.

"A lot of people got really butthurt because of the lack of detail that we gave [in our statement announcing Alex's departure]," Saller said. "And I feel like we just felt so strongly that in this day and age, click culture and clickbait, every headline's looking for, 'Guitar player of ATREYU slept with the singer's wife' — some weird drama. But we had no interest in that. We just wanted to keep it about the music and keep it positive and let our fans know that this is what's happening, we're separating, it is what it is, and let's just think about the future."

"I think people think a lot of it is a lot more quick than the reality," Brandon theorized. "I think that people think that we just made this decision and posted it on the Internet, and that was it. But we've been going through this for months and months and months. When you're in a business and a relationship — a marriage, essentially — with someone for 20 years, there's a lot of steps to go through before you can say anything. We were very much wanting to say really nothing — just be positive and let's be adults. And luckily, we have so many people that really, really are showing us a lot of love."

In December 2020, Brandon implied in an interview with "Sappenin' Podcast With Sean Smith" that ATREYU was no longer on speaking terms with Varkatzas: "We'll call it a breakup," he said. "There's obviously a separation, so I think that's something that, in our hopes, the future will heal. But the five of us in the current situation are tighter than ever."

ATREYU will celebrate the 21st anniversary of the band's 2004 sophomore album "The Curse" by performing the gold-certified LP in its entirety on a European tour in the fall of 2025.

On October 18, ATREYU celebrated the 20th anniversary of "The Curse" by performing the gold-certified LP in its entirety at the House Of Blues in Anaheim, California.

2002's "Suicide Notes And Butterfly Kisses" established ATREYU as an influential force, while "The Curse" sold more than half a million copies as the group rose to global renown. 2006's "A Death-Grip On Yesterday" and 2007's "Lead Sails Paper Anchor" both bowed in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200, with the latter garnering a gold certification from the RIAA — a highly rare accomplishment for a 21st century rock band.

Following a hiatus post-"Congregation Of The Damned" in 2009, the musicians returned, firing on all cylinders with "Long Live" in 2015. It crashed the Top 30 of the Billboard Top 200 and earned widespread acclaim from Revolver, Loudwire, AXS and Kerrang!, who dubbed it "a hell of a return." Along the way, the boys sold out countless headline shows in addition to sharing the stage with everyone from SLIPKNOT and LINKIN PARK to Chris Cornell and AVENGED SEVENFOLD.

Back in December 2014, ATREYU celebrated "The Curse"'s tenth anniversary by performing the album in its entirety at the Observatory in Santa Ana, California.

ATREYU recently released "The Pronoia Sessions", a collection of eight reimagined greatest hits and two nostalgic tribute covers. The digital release was made available on October 25, 2024 while vinyl and CDs hit streets on November 8, 2024.

'The Pronoia Sessions' deconstructs, recreates, and reshapes the Orange County, California, band's beloved anthems (and cover songs) as a haunting and hypnotic new collection. What began as an acoustic album evolved into a grand re-imagining of ATREYU classics.

ATREYU's riffs, hooks, melodies, lyrics, and passion are essential parts of a vibrant subculture's emergence across theaters, clubs, festivals, radio, and playlists. The artistic fearlessness powering landmark albums like "The Curse" and "Lead Sails Paper Anchor" is even stronger in 2024. "Becoming The Bull", one of the two gold singles released in 2007, takes on new life on "The Pronoia Sessions".

The songs reimagined on "The Pronoia Sessions" stretch back to 2004's "The Curse" ("Right Side Of The Bed") and 2006's "A Death-Grip On Yesterday" ("Ex's & Ohs", "The Theft"). Two of their biggest hits, "Warrior" and "Save Us", are reworked from 2021's "Baptize". And there are new versions of "Gone" and "Drowning" from their most recent release, 2023's "The Beautiful Dark Of Life".

In addition to their own songs, ATREYU offers dark takes on TOM PETTY AND THE HEARTBREAKERS' classic "Mary Jane's Last Dance" and the enduring, Chris Cornell-led AUDIOSLAVE ballad "Like A Stone".

ATREYU's unquenchable appetite for creative achievement and pursuit of a shared catharsis on stage drove them to form the band as teenagers around the turn of the millennium. It pushed them beyond their do-it-yourself beginnings to massive festival stages (including two runs on Ozzfest),sold-out headlining tours, movie and game soundtracks, and appearances alongside fellow genre standard-bearers, including LINKIN PARK, AVENGED SEVENFOLD, DEFTONES, SLIPKNOT and BRING ME THE HORIZON.

A bold chapter in the band's never-ending story of determination, "Baptize" was a definitive work for a new era. Like 2018's "In Our Wake" (which produced the band's biggest song of the streaming era, "The Time Is Now"),ATREYU recorded "Baptize" with producer John Feldmann. Guests included Jacoby Shaddix (PAPA ROACH),Travis Barker (BLINK-182) and Matt Heafy (TRIVIUM). Songs like "Warrior", "Catastrophe", "Save Us" and "Underrated" are massive, standing confidently in the band's catalog.

Breaking with music industry convention, the band's ninth studio album, "The Beautiful Dark Of Life", arrived first as a series of three four-song EPs, eventually collected all together with three more tracks. The band co-headlined with MEMPHIS MAY FIRE and toured with GODSMACK around the EPs.