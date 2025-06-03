SABATON Announces 'Hordes Of Khan' Single, Shares 33-Minute Documentary About Making Of Official Music Video

Swedish metallers SABATON will release a new single, "Hordes Of Khan", on June 6 via Better Noise Music.

Regarding the lyrical inspiration for "Hordes Of Khan", SABATON said: "SABATON fans are always sharing topics they'd love to hear songs about, and Genghis Khan — one of history's most legendary conquerors — has been a frequent request over the years. At the time, it didn't quite fit within the scope of our World War I era, but once we decided to shift our direction, we revisited the idea.

"Before we fully commit to any song suggestion, we need to feel inspired by the story behind it. And that's where the research begins…

"As we searched for topics for the new album, we were on the lookout for epic stories that deserved equally epic music. Genghis Khan instantly stood out as the perfect fit. His story checked all the boxes and proved to be very inspiring. He was a master of horseback warfare and united the Mongol tribes through diplomacy and military might. This man built the largest contiguous empire stretching far beyond Mongolia. It bridged East and West through the Silk Road and left a lasting impact on global history. How could we not write about Genghis Khan? And so, 'Hordes Of Khan' was born!

"The music for 'Hordes Of Khan' was composed by Joakim [Brodén, SABATON singer] and the lyrics to the song were written by Pär [Sundström, SABATON bassist]. It carries a galloping rhythm that evokes images of a warrior charging on horseback. The song's energy and movement make it an ideal fit for this topic, capturing the spirit of Genghis Khan and his legendary conquests.

"Born as Temujin, son of Yesugei, Genghis Khan was a brilliant strategist and a master of horseback warfare. He united the fiercely independent Mongol tribes through a mix of diplomacy and relentless military power. Khan forged the largest contiguous empire in history which stretched far beyond the steppes of Mongolia, bridging East and West via the Silk Road and leaving a profound and lasting impact on global history, culture and trade. He united civilizations, fostering commerce and sharing knowledge."

A 33-minute documentary about the making of the yet-to-be-released official "Hordes Of Khan" music can video can be seen below.

This past April, SABATON released a music video for the band's latest single, "Templars". The cinematic clip was filmed at two massive historical fortresses in Serbia (Belgrade Fortress within Kalemegdan Park and Smederevo Fortress),both of which provided a striking and authentic backdrop for the epic battle scenes.

In an interview with El Cuartel Del Metal, Brodén spoke about SABATON's decision to sign with Better Noise Music after a decade-and-a-half-long run with Nuclear Blast. Regarding what prompted the label switch, Joakim said: "Basically, they've gone through some changes, Nuclear Blast, over the years, [having] been bought up by [global digital music company] Believe [in 2018], and while I have no hard feelings towards any one of them, this felt like the next logical step. Because for the past two albums, it seemed like we had hit the roof, to us sometimes, of our reach with Nuclear Blast. With that said, we have good friends still, and we have good friends and lovely people who work there. So this is more of a — what do you call it? — intellectual decision of what's the best next step for SABATON and not emotional, 'Oh, we've been fucked over by a label.' No, we haven't."

The Nuclear Blast relationship with SABATON dated back to 2010's World War II-themed "Coat Of Arms" album.

"Templars" will appear on SABATON's soon-to-be-announced eleventh studio album, to be released later in the year.

Along with the digital release of "Templars", SABATON is offering its fans a special one-sided 12-inch vinyl single which is limited to 1,000 copies worldwide and set to be released on June 27.

Since SABATON's 2005 debut LP, the band has released 10 studio albums (some of which have been certified as gold, platinum, and even quadruple platinum),seen eight of its albums score Top 10 international chart status, and six claim the Top 5.

2022's "The War to End All Wars" was the last SABATON album to feature guitarist Tommy Johansson. He has since been replaced by a returning Englund.

Thobbe originally joined SABATON in April 2012 and amicably parted ways with the band in July 2016 to focus on his personal life and expand his creativity. He rejoined SABATON in February 2024.

Englund recorded two studio albums with SABATON, namely "Heroes" (2014) and "The Last Stand" (2016),and assisted with the songwriting of some very popular songs including "Shiroyama" and "Fields Of Verdun", among others.

In November 2025, SABATON will embark on a 20-city European run dubbed "The Legendary Tour". The band teased the trek as "a huge celebration of SABATON's music, storytelling and the incredible bond they share with their fans", featuring "The Legendary Orchestra and other surprises," resulting in "something unprecedented."

Last fall, SABATON served as main support to JUDAS PRIEST on the legendary heavy metal band's North American tour.

In the more than two decades since their launch, SABATON has achieved quadruple-platinum sales, headlined major festivals, sold-out arena concerts across the globe, and earned a legion of loyal fans by being self-managed and carving out a reputation as one of the most innovative bands in rock. SABATON combines standout stage design and production with epic concept albums, linking real-life historical war events with classic kick-ass metal. To date, the band has released ten studio albums, amassed six gold, two platinum, and one four-times-platinum awards, seen eight of its albums score Top 10 international chart status, and six claim the Top 5.

When SABATON hit the 20-year mark, they headlined both stages at Wacken 2019 — the biggest metal festival in the world — simultaneously. Meanwhile, in 2023 as part of a charity initiative, SABATON donated their full-length animated movie to museums around the world in order to increase awareness and visitor numbers, and successfully encouraged people to support the preservation of history in these establishments. During SABATON's 25th-anniversary year, the band released the "Tour To End All Tours" concert film, and through independent distribution, it was screened in more than 1,200 cinemas spanning 28 territories.

Photo credit: Ben Alexis