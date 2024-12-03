BREAKING BENJAMIN And STAIND Announce Spring 2025 U.S. Tour; BLABBERMOUTH.NET Presale

Rock powerhouses BREAKING BENJAMIN and STAIND have announced their co-headlining "Awaken The Fallen" tour. They will be joined by special guests WAGE WAR and LAKEVIEW. Produced by Live Nation, the 20-city tour kicks off on April 26 at Brandon Amphitheater in Brandon, Mississippi, making stops across the U.S. in Nashville, Tampa, Cincinnati, Green Bay, and more before wrapping up in Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Center on June 1.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Thursday, December 5 at 12:00 p.m. (noon) local time and end on Thursday, December 5 at 11:59 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "BLABBERMOUTH25" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here on Thursday for ticketing links to individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, December 6 at 10 a.m. local time.

STAIND and BREAKING BENJAMIN "Awaken The Fallen" tour dates:

Apr. 26 - Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheater

Apr. 27 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Apr. 29 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum

Apr. 30 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center

May 03 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

May 06 - Lubbock, TX - United Supermarkets Arena

May 07 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center

May 10 - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater

May 11 - Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center Propst Arena

May 13 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre (rescheduled date)

May 14 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (rescheduled date)

May 17 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

May 19 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

May 21 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

May 23 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC

May 25 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

May 27 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center

May 28 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

May 31 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's Council Bluffs - Stir Cove Event & Concert Venue*

June 1 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

* Not a Live Nation date

BREAKING BENJAMIN are no strangers to the upper echelons of the rock charts. Since bursting on to the scene with 2002's "Saturate", the band has amassed an impressive string of mainstream rock radio hits, with ten songs hitting No. 1, numerous platinum and multi-platinum songs and albums, 8.5 billion combined streams worldwide and a social imprint of over 6.5 million — a testament to the band's global influence and loyal fan base. Their most recent release, "Aurora", gave BREAKING BENJAMIN their tenth No. 1 song at rock radio with "Far Away Ft. Scooter Ward". BREAKING BENJAMIN's last studio album, "Ember", debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and marked the multiplatinum band's fourth Top 5 debut on the Billboard 200, following 2015's No. 1 debut for "Dark Before Dawn" (gold),2009's "Dear Agony" (platinum) at No. 4 and 2006's "Phobia" (platinum) at No. 2. "Ember" spun off two No. 1 hits at Active Rock Radio with "Red Cold River" and "Torn in Two". "Aurora" and "Ember" charted Top 10 across numerous countries worldwide and topping 1 charts across multiple genres, including Top Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums and Top Digital Albums.

STAIND is comprised of lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist, Aaron Lewis, lead guitarist Mike Mushok, bassist and backing vocalist Johnny April, and drummer Sal Giancarelli. The band was formed in 1995 in their hometown of Springfield, Massachusetts. Over the course of their career, STAIND has released eight studio albums and twelve top 10 singles, selling over 15 million albums worldwide. "Break The Cycle", released in 2001 and RIAA-certified five times platinum, featured the smash single "It's Been Awhile", one of the most played songs in modern rock radio history, spending 20 weeks at number 1. In 2023, STAIND released their first studio album in twelve years, "Confessions Of The Fallen", which debuted number 1 on Billboard's Rock Album chart, and spawned two No. 1 singles at rock radio.