BREAKING BENJAMIN Has 'The Bones' For Whole New Album But Isn't Rushing The Process

In a new interview with Josh Klinger of Chicago's Rock 95.5 radio station, BREAKING BENJAMIN founder/frontman Benjamin Burnley was asked when fans can expect to hear the band's next studio album. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, we're working on it… It's the same thing as before. Back in the day, we were on a climb, we wanted things, and now we're all just so blessed to be here, period. And so there isn't necessarily, I wouldn't say like a climb, but there's definitely like a maintenance to stay where we are. But that being said, when there's a climb, you're really rushing yourself, you're hungry, you wanna get it. And we are still hungry and we do wanna get stuff too. But I think it's a little more relaxed now where we really only work on stuff when we're genuinely inspired to. And I feel like that's like — when I listen to the songs that are rushed from back in those days, when I listen to stuff now, I have more peace of mind listening to the newer stuff, because I know that nothing, not any part of it exists because it was rushed. It's all intentional. It's all done in a great setting and in a great mindset. And so that's kind of what takes a while, 'cause you can't like just take a pill and and be inspired. So that's what we're doing. And the record, we have the bones for the whole thing. And it's just a matter of when we're feeling it, 'cause that's going to be the best result anyway, is when you're feeling that, and so that when those moments come by, we work on it. And then when they go away, we don't."

Earlier in the month, BREAKING BENJAMIN released a new single, "Awaken". You can now check it out below.

BREAKING BENJAMIN's first new music since 2018 is being made available via the band's new global recordings agreement with BMG. The partnership with BMG also marks the group's first new label home since releasing their debut album over 20 years ago.

BREAKING BENJAMIN guitarist Jasen Rauch said about "Awaken": "Working on this song has been something new and exciting for all of us, I believe. We've been able to explore more of who we are traditionally while at the same time push boundaries and try things we haven't done in the past. Musically we've tried hard to stay true to what BREAKING BENJAMIN is, but offer a new take as well."

BREAKING BENJAMIN have consistently dominated the rock charts since their debut album in 2002, "Saturate". With 10 No. 1 hits, platinum albums, 8.5 billion streams globally, and a social following of over 6.5 million, they've solidified their global influence and a strong devoted fan base. Their last release, "Aurora", earned them their tenth No. 1 rock radio hit with "Far Away" (featuring Scooter Ward).

Their previous album, "Ember", debuted at number three on the Billboard 200, marking their fourth Top 5 debut. Their track record includes No. 1 hits like "Red Cold River" and "Torn In Two". Both "Aurora" and "Ember" achieved Top 10 status in multiple countries, and No. 1 spots across various charts, including Billboard's Top Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums and Top Digital Albums.

In a statement, the band said: "Working on these new songs has been a fresh experience for all of us. We've stayed true to the core of who BREAKING BENJAMIN is, but we've also pushed ourselves creatively, exploring new sounds and ideas that we haven't tapped into before. It's been about striking that balance between honoring our roots while introducing a fresh take on what our music can be."

Sean Heydorn, SVP, head of rock and Rise Records, said: "BREAKING BENJAMIN has consistently pushed the boundaries of rock music with their raw energy, powerful songwriting, and a connection with fans that's both intense and enduring. We're incredibly proud to support them as they embark on their next chapter with us at BMG."

Over the course of the group's career, BREAKING BENJAMIN have earned three platinum albums, two gold albums, one four-times-platinum single, one three-times-platinum single, one two-times-platinum single, three platinum singles, and six gold singles, making them one of rock music's most highly anticipated torch bearers of new music.

Photo credit: Dominique D'Costa (courtesy of BMG)