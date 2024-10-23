METALLICA Announces Australia And New Zealand Tour With EVANESCENCE And SUICIDAL TENDENCIES

METALLICA has announced the Australia and New Zealand leg of its "M72" world tour.

The trek will kick off on November 1, 2025 in Perth at Optus Stadium, then head to Adelaide on November 5 at Adelaide Oval. Next, the tour moves to Melbourne's Marvel Stadium on November 8, followed by Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium on November 12. On November 15, the band will perform at Accor Stadium in Sydney, wrapping up the tour in Auckland on November 19 at Eden Park.

Support acts for the "M72" shows in Australia and New Zealand will be EVANESCENCE and SUICIDAL TENDENCIES.

METALLICA states: "It's the announcement we've been wanting to make for a very long time, and we are beyond thrilled to have locked down a return to Australia and New Zealand in November 2025! We'll be hitting stadiums this time around and look forward to visiting some of our favorite cities in the world, including Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, and Auckland, for a total of six shows.

"We're setting up the stage at the end of each stadium for this run with the Snake Pit in front of it. There will be a full complement of Enhanced Experiences available, ranging from access to a meet and greet, production and stage tour, and food and beverage in the 'Black Box' Lounge to early entry into the venue and the aforementioned Snake Pit. The very popular 'I Disappear Ticket' will be available and is the ultimate pass for the fan who wants to run away with us for all six shows. Grab one of these and attend every show Down Under! For more information about Enhanced Experiences and I Disappear Tickets, visit wearesuper.co/metallica. Travel packages, including tickets and hotel, will be available in four of the six cities. Get all the details at metallicatravel.com.

"Tickets go on sale Monday, November 4 at 12 p.m. local time. Fan Club presales start early on Tuesday, October 29; log in for more information and start times. Additional presales will also be held throughout the week; check out the complete list for details. To request your Fan Club presale code, visit metallica.com/presale-codes.

"Joining us on this run are our North American tour partners, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, and new friends, EVANESCENCE. This will be the METALLICA Family reunion we've been waiting for, and we can't wait to celebrate with you next year!!"

Tour dates:

November 01 - Optus Stadium, Perth, WA

November 05 - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, SA

November 08 - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC

November 12 - Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, QLD

November 15 - Accor Stadium, Sydney, NSW

November 19 - Eden Park, Auckland, NZ

In support of METALLICA's latest album, "72 Seasons", the band has been playing two-night, no-repeat shows in each city— first in Europe, then in North America, and then back in Europe and North America — as part of the "M72" tour. Each concert saw METALLICA performing on a massive ring-shaped stage, with the Snake Pit in the center, and four drum sets which are equally spaced out around the circular stage so drummer Lars Ulrich can get closer to the audience at various points in the show.

According to WCCO-TV, METALLICA's touring crew includes 156 people, with 40 steelworkers, 168 local production hands and 92 truck drivers also helping to ensure things run smoothly. Another 800 people are employed locally to support each tour stop.

Jon-Michael Marino, the tour coordinator, told WCCO that there are four drum kits on the stage with two backups in the truck. There are 64 guitars and bass that go on the road, and 36 of them need to be show-ready (12 per band member). There are 6,000 guitar picks used or given out per concert and only 25 drumsticks are used or given away per performance.

METALLICA's manager Cliff Burnstein told Billboard that between 80% and 90% of fans at each concert attended both shows.

The "M72" tour launched in late April 2023 in Amsterdam.