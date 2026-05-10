BREAKING BENJAMIN Performs New Song 'Something Wicked', Introduces Drummer BRIAN MEDEIROS At WELCOME TO ROCKVILLE Festival

BREAKING BENJAMIN played a new song called "Something Wicked" during the band's set Saturday night (May 9) at the Welcome To Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, Florida. Fan-filmed video of the performance can be seen below.

Prior to launching into the track, BREAKING BENJAMIN frontman Benjamin Burnley told the crowd: "I never wanna play a new song or a new single until it's out on the record or it's out on the radio, but tonight we're gonna play it. Right now, this is our new single. It's called 'Something Wicked'."

A studio version of "Something Wicked" is currently available for pre-save and is expected to be released shortly.

BREAKING BENJAMIN's appearance at Welcome To Rockville marked the band's first live performance with new drummer Brian Medeiros (RED, OTHERWISE). Medeiros took over from ASKING ALEXANDRIA drummer James Cassells, who has been sitting behind the kit for BREAKING BENJAMIN for the past eight months after BREAKING BENJAMIN drummer Shaun Foist announced that he would "step away" from touring with the band to "focus on healing" in his ongoing battle with Hashimoto's disease.

BREAKING BENJAMIN commented: "We want to thank James for helping us in a time of need last year, a legend in the making! We welcome Brian to the stage with us moving forward on the road."

James added: "Last year I had the opportunity to step in and play drums for BREAKING BENJAMIN during a pretty unexpected chapter, and I just wanted to say thank you to the band, crew, and everyone who welcomed me along the way. From the first show to the last, it was an absolute privilege to share the stage with such incredible musicians and perform for so many passionate fans every night. I've met a lot of genuinely great people through this experience and I'm incredibly grateful for all the support, kind messages, and encouragement I've received throughout the run. Wishing the guys nothing but the best moving forward."

In October 2024, BREAKING BENJAMIN released a new single called "Awaken". BREAKING BENJAMIN's first new music since 2018 was made available via the band's new global recordings agreement with BMG. The partnership with BMG also marked the group's first new label home since releasing BREAKING BENJAMIN debut album nearly 25 years ago.

BREAKING BENJAMIN has consistently dominated the rock charts since its debut album in 2002, "Saturate". With 10 No. 1 hits and multiple platinum albums, they've solidified their global influence and a strong devoted fan base. Their last release, "Aurora", earned them their tenth No. 1 rock radio hit with "Far Away" (featuring Scooter Ward). Their previous album, "Ember", debuted at number three on the Billboard 200, marking their fourth Top 5 debut. Their track record includes No. 1 hits like "Red Cold River" and "Torn In Two". Both "Aurora" and "Ember" achieved Top 10 status in multiple countries, and No. 1 spots across various charts, including Billboard's Top Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums and Top Digital Albums.

Over the course of the group's career, BREAKING BENJAMIN has earned three platinum albums, two gold albums, one four-times-platinum single, one three-times-platinum single, one two-times-platinum single, three platinum singles, and six gold singles, making them one of rock music's most highly anticipated torch bearers of new music.