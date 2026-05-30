METALITE Announces 'Discovery' Album, Shares New Single 'In Case Of Emergency'

Swedish melodic metal force METALITE returns with its most ambitious and cinematic chapter yet: "Discovery". Set for release on September 25, 2026 via Perception, a division of Reigning Phoenix Music, the forthcoming album sees the band pushing their futuristic vision further than ever before. Following the success of their previously released singles "Our Time Has Come" and "Starchild", METALITE now unveils full details of the new record alongside the release of their brand new single "In Case Of Emergency".

Driven by powerful melodies, heavy rhythms, pounding guitar riffs and METALITE's signature fusion of futuristic soundscapes and electrifying metal energy, "In Case Of Emergency" delivers another thrilling glimpse into the sonic universe of "Discovery". Accompanied by a brand new visualizer video, the track combines dynamic riffing, cinematic synth layers and the unmistakable vocal performance of Erica Ohlsson into a modern melodic metal anthem packed with energy and emotion.

Guitarist, producer, songwriter and founder Edwin Premberg comments: "'In Case Of Emergency' is a true banger driven by a heavy rhythm and crushing chugging guitars. But beneath the intensity, it carries a powerful message about always being there for someone, no matter the time or place. It's a song that hits hard both musically and emotionally, raw, melodic, and made to be felt."

Mixed and mastered by acclaimed Danish producer Jacob Hansen (VOLBEAT, EVERGREY, AMARANTHE),"Discovery" pushes METALITE's futuristic vision further than ever before. Across twelve dynamic tracks, the album explores themes of human evolution, technology, survival, liberation and hope in a universe shaped by digital realities and cosmic exploration in the year of 2058, three years after humanity left a collapsing Earth in search of a new beginning.

Building upon the sonic worlds established on "Heroes in Time" (2017),"Biomechanicals" (2019),"A Virtual World" (2021) and "Expedition One" (2024),the band once again proves why they are regarded as one of the pioneers of modern sci-fi-inspired melodic metal.

"Discovery" track listing:

01. Our Time Has Come

02. In Case Of Emergency

03. Into The Maze

04. Cyberspace

05. The Metal Elite

06. Neon Rain

07. Echoes Of You

08. Starchild

09. Wings Of Fire

10. Captive In The Past

11. Supremacy Of One

12. Triforce

Founded in 2015 by guitarist Edwin Premberg, METALITE quickly gained recognition with their debut album "Heroes In Time", establishing a fresh and modern approach to melodic metal. In 2019, vocalist Erica Ohlsson joined the band for "Biomechanicals", helping elevate the group's futuristic identity through an even more refined blend of electronic textures and melodic power metal. Their evolution continued with "A Virtual World" and reached new conceptual heights with "Expedition One", a visionary sci-fi journey set in the year 2055.

In 2024, drummer Erik Junttila joined METALITE, bringing renewed energy and precision to the band's explosive live and studio performances. Following his debut live appearance in Linköping in early 2025, the band continued touring extensively alongside acts such as PAIN, LEAVES' EYES and THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA, while also appearing at major festivals, including Sweden Rock Festival and Masters Of Rock.

With millions of streams worldwide and a rapidly growing international fanbase, METALITE continues redefining the future of melodic metal. "Discovery" is bold, emotional, futuristic, and unapologetically ambitious — a powerful statement of innovation, exploration, and the limitless possibilities of modern power metal!

METALITE is:

Erica Ohlsson - Vocals

Edwin Premberg - Guitar / Additional Vocals / Programming

Robert Örnesved - Guitar

Erik Junttila Johansson - Drums

Robert Majd - Bass