EMINENCE Shares Music Video For New Single 'Silent March' Featuring SEPULTURA's ANDREAS KISSER

Brazilian metallers EMINENCE reached a definitive career milestone in 2025 by traveling to Denmark's legendary AntFarm Studios to fulfill a long-held dream: recording on European soil. This journey was the culmination of a powerhouse partnership with world-renowned producer Tue Madsen, resulting in a refined, hard-hitting sound that bridges the band's Brazilian roots with international excellence.

The band's latest single, "Silent March", serves as a bold introduction to this new era. The track, the official Davidson Mainart-directed music video for which can be seen below, features a guest appearance by Andreas Kisser (SEPULTURA),whose iconic guitar work elevates the band's high-octane energy. Complementing the sonic weight, the band enlisted Charles Moreira (PENSE, COLID) to deliver a powerhouse performance on drums, while the visual identity was brought to life through a striking artwork concept by Rafael Moco.

Formed in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, EMINENCE carries not only the weight of its own history but also the responsibility of representing a scene that shaped heavy music in Brazil. Emerging from such fertile ground, their sound could never remain untouched. There is a symbolic and aesthetic charge that spans generations, resonating in the way the band constructs its sonic identity: heavy, intense, and modern, yet with roots firmly planted in the Minas Gerais metal tradition.

With nearly three decades on the road, EMINENCE has etched its name among the greats, taking its music far beyond national borders. The band has completed over 30 international tours, performing in countries such as Colombia, New Zealand, Japan, Suriname, Mexico, the United States, China, and across Europe. Notably, they were among the first Brazilian representatives to perform in the United Arab Emirates at the Sandstorm Festival — one of the region's largest heavy music events, a stage rarely accessed by Brazilian artists.

The EMINENCE resume includes appearances on historic stages and major festivals, including Rock in Rio (2015, 2019 and 2022),Woodstock Festival (Poland),South By Southwest (SXSW) (USA),CMJ (New York),Summer Breeze Brazil (2024),Knotfest Brazil (2024) and Rock Al Parque (Colombia). A significant highlight was being invited to join SEPULTURA's farewell tour, featuring historic shows in Belo Horizonte and Juiz de Fora. Furthermore, their presence in relevant cultural venues like Sesc Belenzinho in São Paulo proves that their music transitions naturally between massive metal stages and contemporary cultural circuits.

Over the years, EMINENCE — led by guitarist and founding member Alan Wallace — has built a solid bridge between tradition and modernity. Their music moves between extreme heaviness and technical nuance, paired with a vocal expression that combines aggression, control and power. Beyond the sound, the band has always prioritized aesthetics — from album covers and illustrations to music videos and live performances — understanding that image communicates values and expands the artistic experience. This vision is also reflected in their high-level partnerships. In 2021, amidst the pandemic, EMINENCE released "Dark Echoes", helmed by the renowned Danish producer Tue Madsen (HEAVEN SHALL BURN, MESHUGGAH, BEHEMOTH). The album featured major collaborations, including Márcio Buzelin (JOTA QUEST),Björn "Speed" Strid (SOILWORK) and Jean Patton (PROJECT46).

EMINENCE hasn't just participated in the history of Brazilian metal — they helped write it. Their contribution echoes in the reconfiguration of the national scene, offering music that balances brutality and sophistication while keeping the flame of a sound born to be global alive. Their movement alongside giants like SEPULTURA confirms that the legacy of EMINENCE is, above all, a reflection of resistance, innovation, and passion.

EMINENCE is:

Alan Wallace - Guitar, Synths

Bruno Paraguay - Vocals

Davidson Mainart - Bass

Thiago Caeiro - Drums