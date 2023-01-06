  • facebook
BRET MICHAELS Announces Release Date For 'Back In The Day' Single

January 6, 2023

POISON frontman Bret Michaels will release his new solo single, "Back In The Day", on Wednesday, January 18. That same day will see the exclusive world premiere of a brand new video for the song.

In a recent interview with Guy "Favazz" Favazza of the St. Louis, Missouri radio station KSHE 95, Michaels spoke about "Back In The Day". Calling it "a throwback road-trip anthem," Bret stated about how the song came together: "I was driving in the car, and I'm driving along the beach, and as I'm writing this down… I do this crazy TikTok thing, and I show people how I write music. I said, 'Don't fear it.' I'm laying a beat, I'm playing the guitar. And I'm, like, [sings] 'Back in the day, radio played our favorite songs the DJs'd say.' And crank it up. And it all hit me, and the song just fell together. It's just a good-vibe song."

Bret, who toured with POISON as part of "The Stadium Tour" last summer, will hit the road in July for a limited run of live dates for his 2023 "Parti-Gras" tour. Michaels has created this tour with a Mardi Gras feel in celebration of his great fans and hit music. The renowned rockstar will bring a few of his rocker friends along for a mashup of all-killer, no-filler hits featuring special guests NIGHT RANGER and JEFFERSON STARSHIP with special appearances from Steve Augeri (former lead singer of JOURNEY) and Mark McGrath (SUGAR RAY), plus a nightly surprise guest to rock your world.

Presented by Live Nation, the 12-city limited date run kicks off on Thursday, July 13 at the one and only Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan; known for its epic concerts and parties, going on to make stops across the U.S. including at The Pavilion at Star Lake, in his birthplace of Pittsburgh (Pennsylvania),Holmdel (New Jersey),Tinley Park (Illinois),Tampa (Florida),and more before wrapping up in Charlotte (North Carolina) at PNC Music Pavilion on August 6. The tour promises to be a modern-day throwback to epic tailgate parties, positive energy, and a much needed nothing but a good vibe.

