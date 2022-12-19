BRET MICHAELS Featured In 'Monday Night Football' Open Alongside Actor BRIAN BAUMGARTNER

POISON singer Bret Michaels will make an appearance in tonight's "Monday Night Football" open alongside friend and "The Office" alum Brian Baumgartner.

When Sammy Silver, ESPN CCU director, was asked to deliver a high-energy party opening, his mind went straight to Michaels, whose song "Nothin' But A Good Time" he personally picked for its high-energy, party feel.

"When we started talking about producing the open, I knew I had to get Bret Michaels alongside Brian Baumgartner," said Silver. "Brian is an incredibly funny and talented actor and Bret is his friend and party wingman. Bret knows how to bring the party. This was one of the most fun segments we have ever produced." Michaels brought his entire family and friends to party alongside Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers fans for the open.

For Michaels, music and sports just go together.

"Music is an absolute universal language meant to unite us not divide us," he said. "For myself, the combination of sports and music is incredibly powerful."

The result was a two-minute open showing Baumgartner enjoying the luxuries of Los Angeles life before Michaels arrives — with Rams and Packers fans in tow — to throw a party in the basement filled with Baumgartner's famous chili, cheese curds, and even some snow.

Added Michaels: "This was a party from the word 'go.' I had my family there, friends there, Packers fans, Rams fans — and we just threw a party."

ESPN and Silver have also promised some special surprises during the spot, making it a piece that football and music fans do not want to miss.

Tonight's game airs on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes with the special opening hitting the air at 8:13 p.m. Eastern. Check your local listings for viewing times in your local area.

Following his storied run on the highly successful "The Stadium Tour" this past summer, Michaels will embark on his select date "Parti-Gras" tour with Live Nation starting Thursday, July 13 in Detroit and the legendary Pine Knob Amphitheater. Additional dates include a stop at Michaels's former hometown amphitheater, The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, as well as stops in Gilford, New Hampshire and Camden, New Jersey, to name a few.

Born in Butler, Pennsylvania, Michaels, the son of a veteran and steel worker, will also be a featured special guest for the SiriusXM Super Bowl week and was even a quarterback and outside linebacker for his high school team, the Mechanicsburg Wildcats. Michaels continues to play football at every truck stop, stadium, amphitheater and arena with his band and crew while on tour.

Photo credit: Erin Reid