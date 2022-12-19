  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

BRET MICHAELS Featured In 'Monday Night Football' Open Alongside Actor BRIAN BAUMGARTNER

December 19, 2022

POISON singer Bret Michaels will make an appearance in tonight's "Monday Night Football" open alongside friend and "The Office" alum Brian Baumgartner.

When Sammy Silver, ESPN CCU director, was asked to deliver a high-energy party opening, his mind went straight to Michaels, whose song "Nothin' But A Good Time" he personally picked for its high-energy, party feel.

"When we started talking about producing the open, I knew I had to get Bret Michaels alongside Brian Baumgartner," said Silver. "Brian is an incredibly funny and talented actor and Bret is his friend and party wingman. Bret knows how to bring the party. This was one of the most fun segments we have ever produced." Michaels brought his entire family and friends to party alongside Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers fans for the open.

For Michaels, music and sports just go together.

"Music is an absolute universal language meant to unite us not divide us," he said. "For myself, the combination of sports and music is incredibly powerful."

The result was a two-minute open showing Baumgartner enjoying the luxuries of Los Angeles life before Michaels arrives — with Rams and Packers fans in tow — to throw a party in the basement filled with Baumgartner's famous chili, cheese curds, and even some snow.

Added Michaels: "This was a party from the word 'go.' I had my family there, friends there, Packers fans, Rams fans — and we just threw a party."

ESPN and Silver have also promised some special surprises during the spot, making it a piece that football and music fans do not want to miss.

Tonight's game airs on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes with the special opening hitting the air at 8:13 p.m. Eastern. Check your local listings for viewing times in your local area.

Following his storied run on the highly successful "The Stadium Tour" this past summer, Michaels will embark on his select date "Parti-Gras" tour with Live Nation starting Thursday, July 13 in Detroit and the legendary Pine Knob Amphitheater. Additional dates include a stop at Michaels's former hometown amphitheater, The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, as well as stops in Gilford, New Hampshire and Camden, New Jersey, to name a few.

Born in Butler, Pennsylvania, Michaels, the son of a veteran and steel worker, will also be a featured special guest for the SiriusXM Super Bowl week and was even a quarterback and outside linebacker for his high school team, the Mechanicsburg Wildcats. Michaels continues to play football at every truck stop, stadium, amphitheater and arena with his band and crew while on tour.

Photo credit: Erin Reid

Find more on Bret michaels
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).