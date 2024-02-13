SANTANA And COUNTING CROWS Announce 'Oneness' 2024 North American Tour

Grammy-winning Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame guitarist Carlos Santana alongside Grammy- and Academy Award-nominated rock band COUNTING CROWS have announced they will hit the road together for the "Oneness" tour this summer. Carlos's eponymously named band will perform high-energy, passion-filled songs from its fifty-year career, including fan favorites from Woodstock to "Supernatural", which celebrates its 25th anniversary this summer and will be highlighted all tour. Following three successful tours across the world, the COUNTING CROWS return to the road with SANTANA and promises fans an unforgettable show filled with their timeless hits, including music off their most recent project "Butter Miracle, Suite One".

Together, the two iconic bands will perform 29 shows across North America. Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off in Hollywood, Florida at Hard Rock Live on June 14, making stops in Toronto, Ontario; Tinley Park, Illinois; Morrison, Colorado; Austin, Texas and more before wrapping up in Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center on September 2. Full tour dates are below.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale (details below) beginning on Wednesday, February 14. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, February 16 at 10 a.m. local time at Santana.com and CountingCrows.com

Citi is the official card of the "Oneness" tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, February 14 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, February 15 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, commemorative ticket, exclusive merchandise item and collectible laminate. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

"Oneness" tour North American dates:

Jun. 14 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

Jun. 16 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

Jun. 18 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena

Jun. 20 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

Jun. 21 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Jun. 23 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

Jun. 25 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Jun. 26 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Jun. 28 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

Jun. 29 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Jul. 18 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Jul. 19 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Jul. 21 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Jul. 23 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

Jul. 24 - Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Jul. 26 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Summerfest Grounds

Jul. 27 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater - St. Louis, MO

Jul. 29 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Jul. 30 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Aug. 15 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

Aug. 17 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Aug. 18 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Aug. 21 - West Valley City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 24 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

Aug. 25 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Aug. 27 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug. 28 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum

Aug. 30 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sep. 02 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

For more than five decades — from Santana's earliest days as a groundbreaking Afro-Latin-blues-rock fusion outfit in San Francisco — Carlos Santana has been the visionary force behind artistry that transcends musical genres and generational, cultural, and geographical boundaries. To date, Santana has won ten Grammy Awards and three Latin Grammy Awards, with a record-tying nine Grammy Awards for a single project for 1999's "Supernatural" (including "Album Of The Year" and "Record Of The Year" for "Smooth"). He has received the Billboard Century Award (1996),was ushered into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame (1998),received the Billboard Latin Music Awards' Lifetime Achievement honor (2009),and was the recipient of the Kennedy Center Honors Award (2013). Among many other distinctions, Carlos Santana has been cited by Rolling Stone as No. 11 on their list of the "100 Greatest Guitarists Of All Time"; and has joined THE ROLLING STONES as one of only two bands to have an album reach the Top 10 in every decade since the 1960s. In 2018, he released his first "MasterClass", and celebrated two epic milestones, the 50th anniversary of his legendary performance at Woodstock, and the 50th anniversary of his masterpiece "Abraxas". This year he celebrates the 25th anniversary of his groundbreaking album "Supernatural". Santana's most recent release, "Let The Guitar Play" (feat. Darryl "DMC" McDaniels),follows on the heels of his powerful, energy-infused "Blessings And Miracles" (2021) that features collaborations with Rob Thomas, Chris Stapleton, Steve Winwood and many others. The epic feature documentary "Carlos", produced by Sony Music Entertainment and Imagine Documentaries, is a celebration of Carlos Santana's life and career. It had its world premiere at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival and is now available to stream worldwide. Santana has been in residency in Las Vegas for over 15 years and will continue to perform at House of Blues Las Vegas where he recently celebrated his 10th anniversary in the intimate venue.

For more than two decades, the Grammy- and Academy Award-nominated rock band COUNTING CROWS have enchanted listeners worldwide with their intensely soulful and intricate take on timeless rock & roll. Exploding onto the music scene in 1993 with their multi-platinum breakout album "August And Everything After", the band has gone on to release seven studio albums, selling more than 20 million records worldwide, and is revered as one of the world's most pre-eminent live touring rock bands.

In October 1996, the band's double-platinum sophomore studio album, "Recovering The Satellites", debuted at Number One and further solidified their growing reputation as one of the leading American alternative rock bands in the world. A follow-up to their early success, COUNTING CROWS went on to release "This Desert Life" (1999),"Hard Candy" (2002),"Saturday Nights & Sunday Mornings" (2008),"Underwater Sunshine (Or What We Did On Our Summer Vacation)" (2012),"Echoes Of The Outlaw Roadshow" (2013) and "Somewhere Under Wonderland" (2014). In 2004, COUNTING CROWS recorded the chart-topping "Accidentally In Love" for the animated motion picture "Shrek 2". The instant success of the track earned them an Academy Award nomination for "Best Original Song" at the 2005 Academy Awards, a Golden Globe nomination for "Best Original Song" and a Grammy Award nomination for "Best Song Written For A Motion Picture, Television Or Other Visual Media".

In September 2014, COUNTING CROWS released their critically acclaimed seventh studio album, "Somewhere Under Wonderland", which debuted at No. 10 on the charts and was heralded by the Daily Telegraph as "the best collection of songs since their debut." The album consisted of nine sprawling tracks around rich sonic tapestries, which yielded some of the most grandiose yet intimate songs COUNTING CROWS had recorded to date. 2018 marked 25 years since the band's inception and sent Adam Duritz, Jim Bogios, David Bryson, Charlie Gillingham, David Immergluck, Millard Powers and Dan Vickrey back on the road for the "25 Years And Counting" tour. In 2021, COUNTING CROWS ranked No. 8 on Billboard's "Greatest of All Time: Adult Alternative Artists" 25th-anniversary chart.

After seven years, Adam Duritz and COUNTING CROWS released "Butter Miracle: Suite One" in May 2021 to rave reviews. The band also kicked off their first tour since 2018, "The Butter Miracle Tour", from 2021 through 2023, with sell-out performances across North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.