BRET MICHAELS, QUEENSRŸCHE, KIX, SLAUGHTER, Others Confirmed For 2023 Edition Of ROCKTEMBER Festival

POISON frontman Bret Michaels and QUEENSRŸCHE will headline the 10th-anniversary edition of the RockTember music festival, set to take place September 8-9, 2023 in Hinckley, Minnesota.

Also scheduled to appear at the two-day event are SLAUGHTER, Lita Ford, Orianthi, FIREHOUSE, KIX, VIXEN, Eric Martin (the voice of MR. BIG),Ted Poley (the voice of DANGER DANGER),TUFF, RESIST & BITE (featuring former TESLA guitarist Tommy Skeoch),JETBOY and SIIN.

Friday, September 8

QUEENSRŸCHE

KIX

FIREHOUSE

TUFF

TED POLEY

RESIST & BITE

SIIN

Saturday, September 9

BRET MICHAELS

ORIANTHI

SLAUGHTER

LITA FORD

VIXEN

ERIC MARTIN (featuring TRIXTER)

JETBOY

For more information, visit rocktember.net.