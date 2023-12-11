BRET MICHAELS, QUEENSRŸCHE, NIGHT RANGER, STEPHEN PEARCY, Others Confirmed For 2024 M3 ROCK FESTIVAL

M3 Rock Festival will celebrate its 15th anniversary in 2024 with a full weekend of performances at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland on May 4 and May 5, 2024.

Next year's M3 Rock Festival is kicking off on Saturday, May 4 with performances from QUEENSRŸCHE, Stephen Pearcy of RATT, LAST IN LINE, QUIET RIOT, LYNCH MOB, DORO, ALDO NOVA, CHILD'S PLAY, FAN HALEN, and more. The two-day festival continues on Sunday, May 5, featuring performances by NIGHT RANGER, STRYPER, Y&T, FASTER PUSSYCAT, COLD SWEAT, PRETTY BOY FLOYD and SUN DOGS before closing out the night with a full headlining set by Bret Michaels and special guest Dee Snider with a once-in-a-lifetime M3 exclusive encore jam session featuring anyone and everyone from next year's lineup.

"I'm truly excited to be back at M3," said Michaels, Sunday's headliner. "It's a great rock festival, and I promise you I'm bringing all killer hits, no filler, and a big show! I want the fans to unleash their inner rock star."

Over the past 15 years, M3 has become more than a festival; it's an '80s arena rock experience. Drawing diehard fans from six continents, 30 countries, and every state, M3 has evolved into an annual pilgrimage for those who grew up with '80s rock (a genre of music now referred to as the "new classic rock") as well as for younger fans who embrace the fun and excitement of the glam metal era.

Tickets go on sale on Friday December 15 at 10 a.m. EST via Ticketmaster.com or the Merriweather Post Pavilion box office.

M3 Rock Festival has become an annual pilgrimage for fans of 1980s rock, with up to 15,000 fans attending the event per day.

"We have people come from all over the world," director of operations Brad Canfield told WTOP in a 2021 interview. "We've had people from Australia, a lot from Europe. It's the one place where if you're into '80s hair metal, you can see all these bands perform in one location."

He added: "It's definitely a multigenerational event where parents, even grandparents, come to the festival and bring their kids. Their kids have listened to it in their parents' car and get excited about the music and come, so we are noticing a new generation of fans that are younger and younger that have grown to appreciate this music."