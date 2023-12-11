LACUNA COIL Announces May 2024 U.S. Tour

Italian heavy rockers LACUNA COIL have announced the "Ignite The Fire" May 2024 U.S. tour with support from NEW YEARS DAY and OCEANS OF SLUMBER.

The LACUNA COIL presale is live now. Use code IGNITE to get your tickets before they go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 15 at 10 a.m. local time.

Tour dates:

May 02 - The Queen - Wilmington, DE

May 03 - Stone Pony - Asbury Park, NJ

May 04 - Reverb - Reading, PA

May 06 - The NorVA - Norfolk, VA

May 07 - The Underground at The Fillmore - Charlotte, NC

May 09 - Welcome To Rockville - Daytona Beach, FL

May 11 - Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville, TN

May 13 - TempleLive - Fort Smith, AR

May 14 - TempleLive - Wichita, KS

May 15 - Delmar Hall - St Louis, MO*

May 17 - Sonic Temple Festival - Columbus, OH

May 19 - Milwaukee Metal Fest - Milwaukee, WI*

* No NEW YEARS DAY

This past July, LACUNA COIL released the official lyric video for the band's single "Never Dawn". "Never Dawn" showcases LACUNA COIL's signature sound with its haunting melodies, powerful guitar riffs, and the mesmerizing vocal harmonies of Cristina Scabbia and Andrea Ferro. The song delves into the depths of the human spirit, exploring themes of resilience, inner strength, and the eternal struggle between light and darkness.

For "Never Dawn", LACUNA COIL partnered with CMON, the renowned board game publisher behind the popular game "Zombicide". "Never Dawn" is a notable addition to CMON's latest Kickstarter project, "Zombicide: White Death", and was initially used as an instrumental version in a campaign trailer. The game introduces new characters, mechanics, and challenges for players to overcome, and the upcoming "White Death" version features five LACUNA COIL limited-edition survivor tokens.

Designed by Nicolas Raoult, one of the designers of the original "Zombicide", along with Jean-Baptiste Lullien and Raphaël Guiton, "Zombicide: White Death" is a sequel to the fantasy spinoff version of "Zombicide" with a new wintery theme. The third installment in this series, it follows "Zombicide: Black Plague", which introduced the concept in 2016, and "Zombicide Green Horde", which came out in 2018.

LACUNA COIL has spent the last year promoting "Comalies XX", the "deconstructed" and "transported" version of the band's third album, "Comalies".

"Comalies XX" was made available on October 14, 2022 via Century Media Records.

LACUNA COIL celebrated the 20th anniversary of "Comalies", by performing it in its entirety at a one-night-only concert on October 15, 2022 at Fabrique in Milano.

"Comalies" was originally released on October 29, 2002 through Century Media Records. The LP, which featured the band's breakthrough single "Heaven's A Lie", has reportedly gone on to sell over 300,000 copies in the United States alone.

LACUNA COIL played its first show in front of an audience in more than two years on April 7, 2022 as the support act for APOCALYPTICA at the Masquerade in Atlanta, Georgia.

Prior to the Atlanta concert, the last time LACUNA COIL played together was at the group's special September 2020 livestream event where the bandmembers performed their latest album, "Black Anima", in its entirety with no audience in attendance at the Alcatraz Club in Milan, Italy. That show was released as a live album, "Live From The Apocalypse", via Century Media.

Photo credit: Cunene