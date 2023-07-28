BRIAN MAY: Humans Are 'Pretty Much Eliminating All Species Except The Ones That We Think Are Useful To Us'

In a brand new interview with Sky News, QUEEN guitarist Brian May, who has a PhD in astrophysics, addressed a comment he made in a 2019 video he made for the European Space Agency (ESA) in which he argued humans should not venture into space they "sort out how [they] behave on [their] own planet." Asked about the fact that scientists from two global climate authorities have reported before July has even ended that this month will be the planet’s hottest on record by far, Brian said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, I think it's now pretty apparent that we are having an effect on the earth, which is deleterious, and we need to stop doing what we're doing. It's not just about climate change; it's about the way we're polluting the earth and covering it in concrete and basically pretty much eliminating all species except the ones that we think are useful to us. So I think we need a major, major change of philosophy in the way we treat the other creatures with which we share this planet."

He continued: "So I did say [that about humans needing to sort out how they behave on their own planet first] at one of the Starmus conventions [a global festival of science communication and art], and I said it in front of a number of men who had walked upon the moon, feeling very nervous. But they all came up afterwards and said, 'You were right to say that, Brian. We have to behave better on our own planet before we go out putting our imprint on the rest of the cosmos.'"

May has just released a book of 3D photographs of the near-Earth asteroid Bennu based on images gathered by NASA's OSIRIS-Rex spacecraft, which snagged samples from the space rock in October 2020.

The 76-year-old rock legend cooperated on the book with OSIRIS-REx (short for "Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer") principal investigator and planetary scientist Dante Lauretta.

