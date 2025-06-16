BRIAN TATLER: 'DIAMOND HEAD Is Not Finished; It's Just On Hold'

In a new interview with Mark Kadzielawa of 69 Faces Of Rock, DIAMOND HEAD guitarist Brian Tatler, who has been playing with SAXON since early 2023, was asked if there are any plans for DIAMOND HEAD to release a new studio album as a follow-up to 2019's "The Coffin Train",. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's gonna be difficult to do a new DIAMOND HEAD album, because since joining SAXON in 2023, I've been focusing on that. Obviously, I had to learn the material. Then pretty much straight away we went into start work on a new album, which ended up being [SAXON's latest album, 2024's] 'Hell, Fire And Damnation'. So with all the dates I've done and with all the amount of time that I have to put in preparation and stuff for new material with SAXON, DIAMOND HEAD's had to have a backseat. We've had to put it on hold. We can't be booking gigs, because they may very well clash with SAXON dates. And I would have to do the SAXON dates and we would have to cancel the DIAMOND HEAD gigs, if they clashed. So, I'm focusing on SAXON. I'm really enjoying it.

"DIAMOND HEAD is not finished," Brian clarified. "It's just, as I say, on hold. It's just on hiatus. And who knows? I think everybody still really, really likes doing DIAMOND HEAD. So we'll just see what's further on down the road, really."

Tatler previously discussed DIAMOND HEAD's current status earlier in the month in an interview with Metal Journal. Asked if there were any plans for DIAMOND HEAD activities beyond the release of a new live album, "Live And Electric", on July 11 via Silver Lining Music, he responded at the time: "At the moment, the live album is the main thing. That comes out July 11th on Silver Lining. And after that, who knows? We haven't got any plans to record a new album. And there are no dates in the book. I just thought once I joined SAXON — and I joined in March 2023 — I just thought it was gonna be difficult to book DIAMOND HEAD gigs because SAXON is so busy that we could easily land right on top of a DIAMOND HEAD gig. 'Cause, as you know, you book six months in advance, nine months in advance, and I didn't wanna be in a position where I said, 'Well, I've gotta do the SAXON gig, so we'll have to cancel the DIAMOND HEAD gig and let people down,' and et cetera, et cetera. So I said, 'Let's just take a break.' And the management advised us the same> 'Take a break. Let's see how the land lies in a year or two years.' And then we'll just see. I'm happy where I am. I'm really enjoying being in SAXON. We've done a lot of gigs already. There's a lot more gigs coming up and we're working on the next record. So I've got a lot on my plate, and I've almost got everything I need to fulfill my needs. So I'm not craving to do DIAMOND HEAD again. I feel like I've been doing DIAMOND HEAD since I was 16, and it's been a long road. But I'm happy where I am at the moment. I'm enjoying the challenge and the change. And playing with different people is fun as well."

Asked if he still has any contact with original DIAMOND HEAD singer Sean Harris, Brian said: "No, not really. Well, he does his thing and I do my thing. It's just the way it is. It's just gone that way. We all live nearby. The four original members all live within about a mile and a half of each other, but we rarely see each other. Myself, Colin [Kimberley, bass] and Duncan [Scott, drums] sometimes go for a curry, and we've been doing that for maybe 10 years. But I haven't seen Sean for a while now, a number of years. As I say, we kind of move in different circles and we've just lost touch with each other."

As for whether he has received any substantial financial offer to reunite the original DIAMOND HEAD lineup for a festival appearance or two, Brian said: "No, not really. You get the odd offer, but there's nothing — no big offer… I mean, maybe a couple of people would like that to happen, but it's not a big deal. I don't think it would change the world. I mean, Lars [Ulrich, METALLICA drummer] has got closest — hasn't he? — by getting us all to reassemble and play the NEC in Birmingham with METALLICA in 1992. So he's come closest. But having spoken to Colin, the bass player, he doesn't really wanna do DIAMOND HEAD again. When he left the band, he sold all his gear, and he's never played the bass since, other than when we did that NEC show. We once had a rehearsal just for fun in Stourbridge, but that was about 2000. So even that's been 25 years ago. So I can't see the original lineup playing together again."

DIAMOND HEAD influenced a slew of early '80s thrash metal bands, in particular METALLICA, which recorded "Am I Evil?" as a B-side to their 1984 "Creeping Death" single and again included on the band's multi-platinum 1998 covers album "Garage Inc." METALLICA would record three additional DIAMOND HEAD songs: "Helpless" ("Garage Days", 1987),"The Prince" ("One" single B-side, 1989) and "It's Electric" ("Garage Inc.", 1998).

In a 2022 interview with Metal Pilgrim, Tatler was asked if he thinks DIAMOND HEAD would not have been able to continue as a viable business entity had METALLICA covered any of his songs. He responded: "I think if METALLICA hadn't covered DIAMOND HEAD — the first cover was '84 when they did 'Am I Evil?' on the B-side of 'Creeping Death' — so I think if they hadn't, I may have looked elsewhere for employment. I think it would have been harder to keep DIAMOND HEAD going without that introduction to their fanbase. 'Cause that record sold millions of copies — versions of 'Am I Evil?' have sold millions of copies through METALLICA — and so so many more people know DIAMOND HEAD thanks to Lars and Co. And it may be that a lot of the opportunities that we get now would not be there without that METALLICA connection. So I'm eternally grateful. Obviously, myself and Sean [Harris, original DIAMOND HEAD singer] still get writers' royalties, but even so, I just think it's helped DIAMOND HEAD as a name and a brand to get on more and more opportunities — get festivals and supports. Because they link it with METALLICA; they think, 'Okay, well, you're potentially tapping into a huge market.'"

Nearly five years ago, Tatler said during an episode of "Tatler's Tales" about METALLICA's cover versions of his band's classic songs: "They're great. They're always more powerful and a little faster than the DIAMOND HEAD versions. I mean, they're a great band. They [have] their own sound. Of course, it was very flattering. The first song they covered was 'Am I Evil' They were the first band that ever covered a DIAMOND HEAD song. And it came out in 1984; it was on the 'Creeping Death' 12-inch single, which was on Music For Nations. And I was just really flattered that 'Lars's band' had covered one of our songs and done such a respectful job and worked out the guitar solo. Everything was really good — really close to our version, but a bit more modern, a bit tougher, [with] more attitude."

He added: "More power to them. Fantastic. It's done the band a huge favor."

According to Brian, the royalties that he receives from the DIAMOND HEAD back catalog, including the METALLICA recordings of his songs, are enough for him to live on. "It's my biggest source of income," he revealed in a 2019 interview. "It's great and I don't know what I would do without it. It gives me the freedom to do what I like. I'm very grateful."

A reimagined and re-recorded version of DIAMOND HEAD's "Lightning To The Nations" album was released in 2020 via Silver Lining Music. "Lightning To The Nations 2020" included four cover tracks, including METALLICA's "No Remorse".

"I wanted to cover a song from METALLICA's debut album, 'Kill 'Em All'," Tatler explained, "partly because METALLICA covered songs from DIAMOND HEAD's debut album 'Lightning To The Nations' and it felt like things have come full circle to me. None of the band members knew how to play any of the songs from 'Kill 'Em All', and I eventually decided we should all learn 'No Remorse'. Then when we got into the rehearsal room, we played 'No Remorse' and immediately it just sounded great; it was very 'DIAMOND HEAD' and it really suited us as a band. Of the four covers we ended up doing, 'No Remorse' sounded the best straight away. I've seen METALLICA live over twenty times and they don't play 'No Remorse' very often, but it's always great when they do!"

DIAMOND HEAD's latest collection of all-new material, "The Coffin Train", was released in May 2019 via Silver Lining Music. The album was recorded at Vigo Studios in Walsall, Circle Studios in Birmingham and Raw Sound Studio in London.

Photo by Jay Shredder (courtesy of Earsplit PR)