BRIAN TATLER Reflects On His First Two Years As A Member Of SAXON: 'It's Been Fantastic'

In a new interview with PowerOfMetal.cl, DIAMOND HEAD's Brian Tatler spoke about what it has been like to join SAXON in early 2023 as the replacement for the latter band's founding guitarist Paul Quinn. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "[It's been] brilliant. I got the call in March 2023, and so it's been just over two years. And it's been fantastic. We've done a lot of gigs — we've been to South America, we've been to the U.S. and all across Europe — and we've done the album, 2024's 'Hell, Fire And Damnation', as well, and played some huge festivals, like [France's] Hellfest. And it's going great. So, I'm really enjoying myself. It's a lovely break to get at my age. [Laughs]"

Regarding how he feels about "Hell, Fire And Damnation" nearly a year and a half after the LP's release, Brian said: "I like it. It's a great album. I'm really proud to be part of the SAXON album and to get involved in the writing. And I think it sounds great. I'd never worked with [producer] Andy Sneap before, even though I knew of him and we've done gigs in the past with [his former band] SABBAT, and I know he was in HELL. And then, of course, when he joined JUDAS PRIEST, I contacted him and congratulated him. So I do know Andy, but I'd never actually recorded with him. And I was very impressed. I thought he did a fantastic job, and I think the album sounds amazing."

Tatler went on to confirm that he was involved in the songwriting process for "Hell, Fire And Damnation". "Well, as soon as I joined, I started learning [the SAXON material] — they sent me a setlist, which I started learning, but maybe after a month or so, Biff [Byford, SAXON singer] called and said, 'We are doing a new album, so if you've got any ideas, send them over,'" he said. "And so I did just that, and he picked some that he liked, and then we worked on them together, and then eventually rehearsed with the band and earmarked the ones for the album. So, yeah, it was really flattering to be included in the writing so quickly."

Asked what is next for SAXON and whether the band is writing new music or just focusing on touring at the moment, Brian said: "Both. I'm always trying to write new material, and I make demos when I'm at home. And even when I'm on tour, I practice and warm up before a show. And if I've got a riff, I'll record it on my phone, like probably a lot of people do. And there is talk of doing another SAXON album. I think Biff mentioned it'll be next year, of course — probably end of next year. But at some point, maybe in the gaps [of touring], we'll get together and try and come up with material for the next record."

"Hell, Fire And Damnation" was produced by Sneap and Byford, with Sneap mixing and mastering.

Earlier this month, Byford was asked by Gustavo Maiato if Quinn, who announced two years ago that he was stepping back from touring with the band, is still contributing to the songwriting process in SAXON or if Tatler is a "full-time" member of the band now. Biff responded: "Yeah, Brian's in the band full-time, but Paul's still sending ideas. He sent me an idea the other day for a song. It just depends how good it is, if we use it. I reject a lot of ideas until people come up with the one that I love.

"We always want to make better albums, so we're always looking for better songs, if you know what I mean," Biff explained.

As a result of Quinn's decision to step back from touring with SAXON, the band canceled its April 2023 South American tour as well as the appearance at the Monsters Of Rock cruise. Quinn has since been replaced on the road by Tatler.

Brian has been touring with fellow guitarist Doug Scarratt, drummer Nigel Glockler, bassist Tim "Nibbs" Carter and Byford since mid-2023, but continues to be a member of DIAMOND HEAD.

Byford and Quinn are the sole remaining original members in SAXON's current lineup.

Originally from South Yorkshire, England, SAXON has gone on to sell about 23 million albums and has produced such classic songs as "Denim And Leather", "Princess Of The Night", "Wheels Of Steel" and "Power And Glory".

Two months ago, Byford was asked by FaceCulture about a possible follow-up to "Hell, Fire And Damnation", which came out in January 2024 via Silver Lining Music. He said: "We're writing. I've started writing the new album, writing lyrics and titles. The boys have sent me loads of ideas already. So I'm just making a short list of what music we should use, what style we should play in, what songs are slow, fast, medium, good guitar riffs. So, yeah, we're pretty far on. We'll probably start rehearsing the new album maybe June, maybe recording in January, February. So we'll probably have a new album out in late 2026."

Reflecting on "Hell, Fire And Damnation", which marked SAXON's first release with Tatler, Biff said: "I think it's been a natural progression with our following and the fans with our music. Brian coming into the band added a little bit of a different dynamic to the music writing. So I think that was for a good thing. I think the new album, 'Hellfire', has been voted 'Album Of The Year' on quite a lot of sites and things, so obviously we struck a little bit of good scene with the album, a good flow. So hopefully the next one will be just as good, if not better… Well, it can't always be better, but let's hope. I mean, 'Hellfire' is gonna be hard to beat. That's a pretty perfect album, I think."