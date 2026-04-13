BRING ME THE HORIZON Announces 20th-Anniversary Re-Recording Of Debut Album 'Count Your Blessings'

British rockers BRING ME THE HORIZON will release a 20th-anniversary re-recording of their debut album, "Count Your Blessings", on July 10. "Count Your Blessings | Repented" is described by the band as a "reactivation" and "recontextualization" of the 2006 LP, which included such singles as "Pray For Plagues", "Slow Dance" and "A Lot Like Vegas".

BRING ME THE HORIZON frontman Oli Sykes and guitarist Lee Malia worked on "Count Your Blessings | Repented" with mixer Buster Odeholm, resulting in an effort that is "reborn, sharper, heavier, and more vital than ever," according to the band. The song "Liquor & Lost Love" also appears under its original working title "Dragon Slaying".

BRING ME THE HORIZON will perform "Count Your Blessings" in its entirety on July 10 at Manchester, United Kingdom's B.E.C. Arena as part of Outbreak festival.

Dubbed "Outbreak Presents: Count Your Blessings | Repented", the event — co-curated between Outbreak and BRING ME THE HORIZON — will also feature Leeds post-hardcore act STATIC DRESS, who recently appeared on BRING ME THE HORIZON's "Post Human: Nex Gen" arena tour, Sheffield mathcore veterans ROLO TOMASSI, Portland metalcore five-piece DYING WISH, British metallers HERIOT, L.A. emo band CAR UNDERWATER (on their first U.K. trip),and hardcore supergroup STILL IN LOVE. The concert will "reactivate" the album rather than simply look back at it, and has been structured to feel like "a defining moment for a generation of fans — both those who were there at the beginning and those discovering it now."

"Possibly the most requested and mythologised single show of the last decade," the organizers say, the event offers "a chance to look back at [the band's] enduring influence on heavy music as the deathcore of 'Count Your Blessings' inspires an exciting new wave."

Tickets for "Outbreak Presents: Count Your Blessings | Repented" go on sale on Friday, April 17 at 10 a.m. GMT. Fans who pre-order the album will gain access to a pre-sale, which starts today (Monday, April 13).

One of the world's most influential modern rock acts, BRING ME THE HORIZON has sold over 6.6 million albums worldwide and amassed more than 9.4 billion global streams.

BRING ME THE HORIZON's "L.I.V.E. In São Paulo (Live Immersive Virtual Experiment)" concert film was screened in theaters in late March. Filmed live at São Paulo, Brazil's Allianz Parque Stadium in late 2024, it captured BRING ME THE HORIZON as the band was traveling the world in support of that year's "Post Human: Nex Gen" LP. This was their biggest headline show to date. "L.I.V.E. In São Paulo" arrived on LP and CD on April 10.

Image credit: FirstRowConcert

Count Your Blessings | Repented full album re-record. coming 10th july 2026 UK, pre-order before 3pm bst tomorrow for... Posted by BRING ME THE HORIZON on Monday, April 13, 2026