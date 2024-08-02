British Metal Veterans BLITZKRIEG Release 'If I Told You' Single From Upcoming Self-Titled Album

NWOBHM (New Wave Of British Heavy Metal) veterans BLITZKRIEG will release their new, self-titled album on September 6 via Mighty Music. The official music video for the LP's second single, "If I Told You", can be seen below.

"Blitzkrieg" track listing:

01. You Won't Take Me Alive

02. The Spider

03. Dragon's Eye

04. If I Told You

05. Vertigo

06. Above The Law

07. I Am His Voice

08. The Night He Came Home

09. On Olympus High - Aphrodite's Kiss

Unrepentantly flying the flag for classic British metal since the release of their 1981 "Blitzkrieg/Buried Alive" demo, BLITZKRIEG were a pivotal influence on countless heavy metal bands for decades to come: most notably METALLICA, who released a cover of the band's eponymous track "Blitzkrieg" both on the "Garage Inc" compilation album, and as a B-side on their 1984 single "Creeping Death".

Formed in Leicester in late 1980 by lead vocalist Brian Ross (who remains at the helm of the band to this day),the band would take a four-year hiatus when Ross left to join NWOBHM legends SATAN, recording their classic album "Court In The Act" (Roadrunner) and touring extensively, before reuniting with bassist Mick Moore to form AVENGER.

1985 saw the release of BLITZKRIEG's long-awaited debut album "A Time Of Changes" on legendary British label Neat Records, which remains a cult classic to this day. Further success would follow with 1991's "Ten Years Of Blitzkrieg" (Roadrunner) and a three-album deal in 1995 with Neat Records.

The band continued to champion classic metal throughout the turbulent 2000s, with albums like 2002's "Absolute Power" (Hellion) and 2007's "Theatre Of The Damned" (Armageddon),the latter of which was co-produced by SAXON frontman Biff Byford after BLITZKRIEG opened for SAXON on their U.K. tour the year prior. All the while, the band remained a mainstay on the international festival circuit, with appearances at Wacken Open Air, Headbangers Open Air, Keep It True, Hard Rock Hell and countless others, along with regular tours in four continents.

Returning from a hiatus in the wake of their critically acclaimed releases "Back From Hell" and "Judge Not", BLITZKRIEG are as vital, powerful and ferocious as the day they were founded over 40 years ago. Longtime members Alan Ross (son of Brian Ross) and powerhouse drummer Matt Graham are joined by bassist Liam Ferguson and virtuoso guitarist and producer Nick Jennison. Their new album "Blitzkrieg" is set for release in summer 2024 via Mighty Music, and if early previews are to be believed, is their best work since 1985.

"Blitzkrieg" will be released on CD, LP (black, green and red vinyl versions available, each limited to 200 copies) and digital. Pre-orders are available now.

METALLICA drummer Lars Ulrich commented that BLITZKRIEG was one of his band's main musical inspirations, along with DIAMOND HEAD.

Brian, the only remaining founding member of BLITZKRIEG, said: "Lars Ulrich phoned me up and asked if they could cover the song.

"METALLICA were, and still are, big fans of the band. We have met up with them a few times over the years and I am really pleased that they still play 'Blitzkrieg' at gigs."

Brian said that he tried to give the then-unknown METALLICA a helping hand in the early 1980s.

"They sent me their demo when they were still unsigned, asking for my help to get them on our label," he said. "But the label turned them down, saying they'd never go anywhere.

"I met up with the guy who made that call a few years ago and he says it is the biggest mistake of his life."

BLITZKRIEG 2024 is:

Brian Ross: lead vocals

Nick Jennison: guitar, vocals

Alan Ross: guitar, vocals

Liam Ferguson: bass

Matthew Graham: drums