BRUCE DICKINSON Explains Why It Was Necessary To Scrap Bucharest Concert: 'I Don't Cancel Shows Hardly Ever'

Before hitting the stage with his solo band on Saturday, June 8 at this year's Sweden Rock Festival in Sölvesborg, Sweden, IRON MAIDEN singer Bruce Dickinson spoke to the Swedish national radio (Sveriges Radio) P4 Live about the "viral infection" which forced the cancelation of his June 3 concert at at Arenale Romane in Bucharest, Romania. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I'm okay [now]. I had a four-day, five-day break, so I had to take a five-day course of antibiotics and take some other stuff, take some swelling down on my vocal cords. 'Cause I got a bug about two weeks ago, and it was getting worse and worse and worse. I mean, everybody else on the crew has got it now. It's my gift to them."

Asked if he is "used to canceling shows," Bruce said: "No. The last show I canceled was 17 years ago. So this was rare. But it was one of those moments. Because I don't cancel shows hardly ever, it was obvious that it was real. 'Cause I was singing through it, and normally when I sing through it, you start getting better, but it was getting worse. So I said, 'I have to…' There's no space anywhere to rest on this tour. There's one show and there was some days around it. I said, 'I can take a five-day break, go to see the doctor, do what he tells me, shut up for five days' — just do all the stuff you do. I mean, I know how to look after my voice, but when you get sick, it's another thing entirely."

When the Bucharest concert cancelation was first announced, Dickinson's camp issued a following statement in which they said: "Various members of the band and crew have been affected by a flu-like virus since the start of the European leg of the tour, and by the London show Bruce was also starting to get sick. He managed to complete the Paris show, but by Groningen was having difficulties being able to sing at the standard both he and the fans expect. During last night's show in Budapest it became obvious that Bruce was seriously unwell and, following advice, he now has to rest completely in order to preserve both his health and protect the rest of the shows on the tour. Sadly, this means fans in Romania will miss out on seeing Bruce & his band perform at this time."

Bruce added in a statement: "I have been pushing my voice through a viral infection for the past few shows. I was hoping that the two days after the Dutch shows would have been enough vocal rest, but the Budapest show was a real struggle. The audiences have been fantastic, but I have a duty to the rest of the tour and a responsibility to look after my instrument....it's the only one I've got!

"With a very heavy heart I have had to make the decision to cancel tomorrow's show in Bucharest. It was not the outcome I hoped for. I am seeing a throat specialist Doctor tomorrow to confirm the wisdom of my decision, but after 40 years of singing I know when things are not right and the voice has to take a temporary rest.

"I am gutted for the fans in Bucharest. I can only say sorry and thank you for your support and understanding."

After playing two warm-up shows at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California, Dickinson officially kicked off his first solo tour in more than 20 years on April 15 at The Observatory in Santa Ana, California.

Joining the IRON MAIDEN singer on the trek is his current backing band, featuring Dave Moreno (drums),Mistheria (keyboards) and Tanya O'Callaghan (bass),alongside the group's latest additions, Swedish guitarist, songwriter and multi-platinum-credited producer Philip Näslund and Swiss session and touring guitarist Chris Declercq (who played on Dickinson's "Rain On The Graves" single). Bruce's longtime guitarist and collaborator Roy "Z" Ramirez is not part of the touring lineup.

Prior to the April 12 Whisky A Go Go show, Bruce last performed with his solo band on in August 2002 at the legendary Wacken Open Air festival in Germany.

Roy played guitar on Dickinson's 1994 album "Balls To Picasso" and went on to produce, co-write and perform multiple instruments on Bruce's subsequent three solo albums, "Accident At Birth" (1997),"The Chemical Wedding" (1998) and "Tyranny Of Souls" (2005).

O'Callaghan is an Irish musician who joined WHITESNAKE in 2021 and toured with the David Coverdale-fronted outfit the following year. She also hit the road with Dickinson last year as part of a performance of Jon Lord's "Concerto For Group And Orchestra" on nearly a dozen dates in Europe and South America.

Californian drummer Moreno previously played on "Tyranny Of Souls" and has worked with BODY COUNT, Jizzy Pearl, Dizzy Reed and Steve Stevens, among others.

Italian keyboard wizard Mistheria has collaborated with an array of artists live and in the studio, including Rob Rock, Mike Portnoy, Jeff Scott Soto and Joel Hoekstra.

"The Mandrake Project" arrived on March 1 via BMG.

Bruce and Roy recorded "The Mandrake Project" largely at Los Angeles's Doom Room, with Roy doubling up as both guitarist and bassist. The recording lineup for "The Mandrake Project" was rounded out by Mistheria and Moreno, both of whom also featured on Bruce's previous solo studio album, "Tyranny Of Souls", in 2005.