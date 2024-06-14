Go Inside METALLICA's Pop-Up Store In Copenhagen, Denmark

To coincide with METALLICA's two concerts at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark this weekend, a pop-up shop opened on Wednesday, June 12 at Det Ny Teater, Gammel Kongevej 29 and will remain open until Sunday, June 16 at 7:00 p.m. A fan-filmed walkthrough video of the pop-up shop can be seen below (courtesy of The Squirrel).

This year's exclusives include "72 Seasons" splatter vinyl, a screen-printed poster and event tee by Ken Taylor, Lovenskate skateboards with art by Pitchgrim, limited-edition band portraits by Lee Jeffries, a Cliff Burton poster and t-shirt from Mick Cassidy, brand-new Squindo-designed shirts, Metallica x IVECO apparel, plus a full selection of classic merch and accessories.

Don't forget to pick up an #M72FanCard during your visit for a chance to win Snake Pit passes and one of Morley's Cliff Burton tribute "Power Wah-Fuzz" pedals.

In support of METALLICA's latest album, "72 Seasons", the band has been playing two-night, no-repeat shows in each city— first in Europe , then in North America and now back in Europe — as part of the "M72" tour. Each concert sees METALLICA performing on a massive ring-shaped stage, with the Snake Pit in the center, and four drum sets which are equally spaced out around the circular stage so drummer Lars Ulrich can get closer to the audience at various points in the show.

According to Billboard, METALLICA's production travels in 87 trucks — 45 for the band and its setup, plus two groups of 21 each for the steel stage and towers. There are 130 people in the band's crew, plus 40 steelworkers, local hires and truck drivers.

METALLICA's manager Cliff Burnstein told Billboard that between 80% and 90% of fans at each concert attend both shows.

The "M72" tour launched in late April 2023 in Amsterdam.

Opening acts include FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, ICE NINE KILLS, MAMMOTH WVH, PANTERA, ARCHITECTS, GRETA VAN FLEET and VOLBEAT.

A portion of proceeds from the shows go to METALLICA's All Within My Hands foundation, which seeks to assist and enrich the lives of members of the communities who have supported the band and combat food insecurity; provides disaster relief; and bestows scholarships.

