BRUCE KULICK To Perform KISS's Entire 'Alive III' Album At 'Kiss Cancer Goodbye II'; ACE FREHLEY To Also Appear

Former KISS members Bruce Kulick and Ace Frehley will appear at this year's Kiss Cancer Goodbye II fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, set to take place October 13-14, 2023 on Harvest House campus in Sarasota, Florida. Kulick will perform KISS's "Alive III" album in its entirety at the event, which will include live music on Friday and Saturday night as well music, comedy and other activities on Saturday afternoon. The weekend will also be interlaced with charitable raffles and other fundraising activities. In order to maximize charitable fundraising, the event will include both in person viewing and live streaming during portions of the event.

In early 2023, Harvest completed construction of its new state-of-the-art community center adjacent to its existing facility called the Venue. It includes an elevated stage, high-end PA system, advanced lighting system, 16-foot video wall and built-in live streaming package.

Harvest House is a long-standing, highly regarded not-for-profit organization in Sarasota that provides housing and recovery programs for veterans, battered women and other individuals in need. They also operate the Harvest Church, which is a non-denomination religious organization.

Kiss Cancer Goodbye was first held in 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee at SIR Studios. This event exceeded expectations, with over $40,000 donated to the American Cancer Society.

The Kiss Cancer Goodbye organizers said: "This year we challenged ourselves to find ways to not only increase our fundraising results, but we also want to provide more education about cancer risks and create a stronger message about the importance of getting checked for early signs of cancer."

Bruce joined KISS in 1984, and accompanied the band on the "Animalize" tour and continued with them until the reunion tour. Bruce is heavily featured on "Kissology – Vol. 2" and "Vol. 3", the band's DVDs spanning their historic four-decade-plus career.

"Alive III" was released in 1993. It is the third installment of the "Alive" series. The recording of "Alive III" took place over multiple dates (in Cleveland, Detroit and Indianapolis) during the band's 1992 tour in support of the "Revenge" album. It was certified gold in 1994.

Frehley left KISS after the band's 2002 "Farewell Tour" dates, saying afterwards that he took the word "farewell" seriously. Drummer Peter Criss has claimed that his contract with KISS wasn't renewed in March 2004. Both charges have been disputed by Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons.

Simmons and Stanley have chosen to have the rest of the current KISS lineup — guitarist Tommy Thayer and longtime drummer Eric Singer — dress up as Criss's and Frehley's respective "Spaceman" and "Catman" personas.