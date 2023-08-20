  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

BRUCE KULICK To Perform KISS's Entire 'Alive III' Album At 'Kiss Cancer Goodbye II'; ACE FREHLEY To Also Appear

August 20, 2023

Former KISS members Bruce Kulick and Ace Frehley will appear at this year's Kiss Cancer Goodbye II fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, set to take place October 13-14, 2023 on Harvest House campus in Sarasota, Florida. Kulick will perform KISS's "Alive III" album in its entirety at the event, which will include live music on Friday and Saturday night as well music, comedy and other activities on Saturday afternoon. The weekend will also be interlaced with charitable raffles and other fundraising activities. In order to maximize charitable fundraising, the event will include both in person viewing and live streaming during portions of the event.

In early 2023, Harvest completed construction of its new state-of-the-art community center adjacent to its existing facility called the Venue. It includes an elevated stage, high-end PA system, advanced lighting system, 16-foot video wall and built-in live streaming package.

Harvest House is a long-standing, highly regarded not-for-profit organization in Sarasota that provides housing and recovery programs for veterans, battered women and other individuals in need. They also operate the Harvest Church, which is a non-denomination religious organization.

Kiss Cancer Goodbye was first held in 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee at SIR Studios. This event exceeded expectations, with over $40,000 donated to the American Cancer Society.

The Kiss Cancer Goodbye organizers said: "This year we challenged ourselves to find ways to not only increase our fundraising results, but we also want to provide more education about cancer risks and create a stronger message about the importance of getting checked for early signs of cancer."

Bruce joined KISS in 1984, and accompanied the band on the "Animalize" tour and continued with them until the reunion tour. Bruce is heavily featured on "Kissology – Vol. 2" and "Vol. 3", the band's DVDs spanning their historic four-decade-plus career.

"Alive III" was released in 1993. It is the third installment of the "Alive" series. The recording of "Alive III" took place over multiple dates (in Cleveland, Detroit and Indianapolis) during the band's 1992 tour in support of the "Revenge" album. It was certified gold in 1994.

Frehley left KISS after the band's 2002 "Farewell Tour" dates, saying afterwards that he took the word "farewell" seriously. Drummer Peter Criss has claimed that his contract with KISS wasn't renewed in March 2004. Both charges have been disputed by Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons.

Simmons and Stanley have chosen to have the rest of the current KISS lineup — guitarist Tommy Thayer and longtime drummer Eric Singer — dress up as Criss's and Frehley's respective "Spaceman" and "Catman" personas.

Find more on Kiss
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).