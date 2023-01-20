BRUJERIA Announces 'Matando Güeros - 30 Aniversário Tour'

Extreme metallers BRUJERIA have announce the "Matando Güeros – 30 Aniversário Tour". The 19-date Southwest trek will kick off on February 24 in Yuma, Arizona and will make its way across the southwest coast, with performances in Houston, Albuquerque, and Bakersfield, before concluding in San Diego on March 19. Joining the band for select dates are TOTAL CHAOS (February 24 to March 12) and DWARVES (March 15 to March 19) while ART OF SHOCK will be opening the show through the whole tour.

Brujo comments, "'Matando Gueros... Aun Vive! 1993-2023".

Confirmed dates for BRUJERIA's "Matando Güeros – 30 Aniversário Tour" with TOTAL CHAOS, DWARVES and ART OF SHOCK are:

Feb. 24 - Fri - Red Moon Ale House - Yuma, AZ ~

Feb. 25 - Sat - The Rock - Tucson, AZ ~

Feb. 26 - Sun - Rockhouse - El Paso, TX ~

Feb. 28 - Tue - Cold Brew - Laredo, TX ~

Mar. 01 - Wed - Warehouse Live Studio - Houston, TX ~

Mar. 02 - Thu - The Rock Box - San Antonio, TX ~

Mar. 03 - Fri - Tulips - Fort Worth, TX ~

Mar. 04 - Sat - Black Cock Brewing - Roswell, NM ~

Mar. 05 - Sun - Launchpad - Albuquerque, NM ~

Mar. 08 - Wed - Inspired Moments - Farmington, NM ~

Mar. 09 - Thu - Yucca North - Flagstaff, AZ ~

Mar. 10 - Fri - Backstage Bar - Las Vegas, NV ~

Mar. 11 - Sat - Temblor Brewing Company - Bakersfield, CA ~

Mar. 12 - Sun - Den Of Sin - Sacramento, CA ~

Mar. 15 - Wed - The Ritz - San Jose, CA ^

Mar. 16 - Thu - Strummer's - Fresno, CA ^

Mar. 17 - Fri - Glass House - Pomona, CA ^

Mar. 18 - Sat - Alex's Bar - Long Beach, CA ^

Mar. 19 - Sun - Music Box - San Diego, CA ^

~ TOTAL CHAOS (February 24 - March 12)

^ DWARVES (March 15 to March 19)

In June 2020, BRUJERIA released a digital single, "COVID-666", via Nuclear Blast Records. It was accompanied by a quarantine-style music video for the title track, directed by Juan Brujo.

BRUJERIA's most recent album, 2016's "Pocho Aztlan", was the band's first release since "Brujerizmo" came out in 2000 via Roadrunner. It was recorded over the course of many years and at several studios around the globe. The end result was mixed by Russ Russell (NAPALM DEATH, THE EXPLOITED).

The "Pocho Aztlan" title translates to "Wasted Promised Land," a combination of Aztlán, the fabled ancestral home of the Aztecs, and the term pocho, which native Mexicans use to refer — not always kindly — to their counterparts born in the States. Frontman Brujo himself is a pocho, a man caught between two worlds. Many pochos are not exactly accepted with open arms in Mexico. Meanwhile, they're too often regarded as second-class citizens in their adopted U.S. home. Brujo has transcended both scenarios through the power of BRUJERIA's uncompromising grindcore and death metal. His all-Spanish lyrics are as vivid as they are effective: Bona fide tales from the frontlines of the drug war, the racial divide, and the battle for the border. "A lot of BRUJERIA songs are true stories," Brujo said. "And if they haven't happened yet, they will happen."

In a 2015 interview with The Moshville Times, Brujo said that BRUJERIA was never meant to be a touring band. "We only ever meant to make some records. What it was, was back in L.A. in 1989, there was a metal scene which included grind and hardcore stuff. There was a band called TERRORIZER, and they wouldn't let them play in the normal clubs so they'd play in backyards in the Mexican parts of town. We would go — in the backyard of someone's house — and none of the fans there watching the show spoke English. All these Mexicans — there are a lot of Mexicans in L.A., so we just thought, 'We have to start a band that sings in Spanish. Give them what they want.'

"There were issues with some of the guys — 'I've got a contract with my other band,' 'I might be on the road' — but we were only ever going to make music; we were never going to tour it. Just make music in Spanish and see how it went. We did the first record in a day at the studio. We had nothing written; we had no drummer… we just showed up. Someone who'd never played drums in their lives was playing drums. We recorded four songs and when we left, we gave a copy to a Mexican kid and a white guy — one of those hardcore dudes, just someone who didn't speak Spanish. The next day we met the hardcore guy again and he had a patch on his arm. He'd got a BRUJERIA tattoo. He wanted to be the first guy with a BRUJERIA tattoo. The day after we recorded the songs. The Mexican guy — he didn't speak any English — we saw him a couple of days later and he'd memorized all the words. I mean, they're really [makes harsh vocal noises] but he'd listened to them about a thousand times and worked them all out. He was singing them to us there and that's when we thought, 'This thing is gonna work.'"