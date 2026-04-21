BUCKCHERRY Announces Final Leg Of 'Roar Like Thunder' Tour, Including Nine Shows With BLACK STONE CHERRY

California rockers BUCKCHERRY have announced the final dates of their "Roar Like Thunder" tour for 2026. Amongst the highlights are nine shows with BLACK STONE CHERRY and Tyler Bryant. The dates begin with an appearance at the Rockin' The Island festival in Welch, Minnesota supporting STONE TEMPLE PILOTS. The run also includes a date at the Beaver Dam Amphitheater in Beaver Dam, Kentucky supporting Bret Michaels and the band's annual appearance at the legendary Sturgis Buffalo Chip during Sturgis Bike Week. After the nine shows with BLACK STONE CHERRY, the band will appear at the Rocklahoma festival in Pryor, Oklahoma and then the run will end with a date at The Vanguard in Orlando, Florida. The band will close out the year supporting the SCORPIONS on their eight-show residency in Las Vegas, Nevada from September 17 through October 3.

VIP meet-and-greets can be purchased at Buckcherry.com.

BUCKCHERRY "Roar Like Thunder" 2026 tour dates:

July 31 - Riverside, IA - Riverside Casino & Golf Resort (opening for STONE TEMPLE PILOTS)

August 1 - Jefferson City, MO - Cole County Fair

August 3 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads

August 4 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s

August 6 - Gould City, MI - Bates Corner Bar and Grill Outdoors

August 7 - Carpentersville, IL - Jamborees Day @ Carpenter Park

August 8 - Cadillac, MI - The Venue

August 11 - Kearney, NE - Joe’s Honkey Tonk

August 13 - Sturgis, SD - Sturgis Buffalo Chip

August 15 - Beaver Dam, KY - Beaver Dam Amphitheater (Opening for Bret Michaels)

August 16 - Pelham, TN - The Caverns (w/ BLACK STONE CHERRY, Tyler Bryant)

August 18 - Huntington, WV - The Loud (w/ BLACK STONE CHERRY, Tyler Bryant)

August 19 - Waynesboro, VA - The Foundry (w/ BLACK STONE CHERRY, Tyler Bryant)

August 20 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

August 22 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

August 23 - Key West, FL - Key West Theatre

August 25 - Fort Myers, FL - The Ranch Concert Hall & Saloon (w/ BLACK STONE CHERRY, Tyler Bryant)

August 26 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Landing (w/ BLACK STONE CHERRY, Tyler Bryant)

August 27 - Destin, FL - Club LA (w/ BLACK STONE CHERRY, Tyler Bryant)

August 29 - Kalamazoo, MI - Michigan Mac and Cheese Fest

August 31 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre (w/ BLACK STONE CHERRY, Tyler Bryant)

September 2 - Houston, TX - House of Blues (w/ BLACK STONE CHERRY, Tyler Bryant)

September 3 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues (w/ BLACK STONE CHERRY, Tyler Bryant)

September 4 - Norman, OK - Rocklahoma

September 6 - Orlando, FL - The Vanguard

September 17 - October 3 - Las Vegas, NV (opening for SCORPIONS)

In a recent interview with Reckless" Rexx Ruger of the Pod Scum podcast, BUCKCHERRY guitarist Stevie Dacanay (aka Stevie D.) spoke about a possible follow-up to the band's latest effort, "Roar Like Thunder", which was released in June 2025, via Round Hill Records in North America, Sony Music in Japan and Earache Records elsewhere globally. He said: "I think if you look historically, or at least in the last 10 years, we came out with 'Warpaint', and then two years later, or two and a half years later, we came out with the 'Hellbound'. And that's our cycle — two and a half, three years [later], a new album will come out. And the touring will last a year and a half. And then the writing cycle, then recording, and then they're setting up the album. So, it's been that way since — we're pretty consistent. So at the end of this year will be the end of the touring cycle for this last album. And then we're gonna go into the studio with [songwriter and producer] Marti [Frederiksen], start writing around September, October, and then release a new record in the spring [or] summer [of 2027]."

As with 2023's "Vol. 10" and 2021's "Hellbound", "Roar Like Thunder" was recorded in Nashville at Sienna Studios and helmed by the aforementioned producer and songwriter-for-hire Marti Frederiksen, who has previously collaborated with AEROSMITH, DEF LEPPARD, Jonny Lang and Sheryl Crow, among many others. All 10 tracks were written by BUCKCHERRY singer Josh Todd, Dacanay and Frederiksen.

Following the previously announced May tour of the U.S., BUCKCHERRY recently released the second leg of its summer 2026 tour, commencing June 26 in West Fargo, North Dakota and ending July 25 in Pueblo, Colorado. These dates include a July 2 stop at the annual Milwaukee, Wisconsin festival Summerfest and a one-off Canadian date on July 12 at the Rockin' Thunder festival in Edmonton, opening for CREED.

Todd remains the only original member in BUCKCHERRY's current lineup, which also includes Dacanay (guitar, backing vocals),Billy Rowe (guitar, backing vocals),Kelly LeMieux (bass) and Francis Ruiz (drums).

Dacanay has been a defining force in BUCKCHERRY since joining the band during its 2005 revival. After BUCKCHERRY's brief hiatus in the early 2000s, the reformed lineup, led by Stevie and Josh, breathed new life into the band's hard rock roots. Stevie's guitar work helped shape BUCKCHERRY's comeback album "15", which launched hits like "Crazy Bitch" and "Sorry", and re-established the group as a mainstay in the modern rock world.

Photo credit: Tommy Sommers