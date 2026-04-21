MAIAH WYNNE's Upcoming Album To Feature RUSH's ALEX LIFESON On Six Songs

Kscope has announced the signing of acclaimed singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Maiah Wynne. Her forthcoming new studio album is set for release in summer 2026, marking an exciting new chapter in her rapidly ascending solo career.

Best known for her evocative songwriting and genre-blurring sound, Wynne has built an international following both as a solo artist and as a key member of ENVY OF NONE. The project features legendary guitarist Alex Lifeson of RUSH, whose creative partnership with Wynne has drawn widespread acclaim. Speaking to Rolling Stone, Lifeson remarked: "I've never had that kind of inspiration working with another musician."

Wynne's new album sees Lifeson contributing to six tracks.

News of the signing and upcoming album arrives alongside a packed 2026 schedule which includes an extensive run of U.S. shows supporting New York songwriter Shayfer James this month.

Speaking on the signing, Wynne shared: "I am very excited and grateful to be working with Kscope for my next album release. I have loved working with them through ENVY OF NONE and I consider them family now. I know I am in good hands and can't wait to get this next record out."

She added: "This signing is really timely with my move to London and I am looking forward to connecting with the Kscope team more in person and seeing what other opportunities arise while I am there. It's really an honor to be among their lineup of talented artists."

Kscope stated: "Maiah Wynne is a truly distinctive and forward-thinking artist. Her work with ENVY OF NONE, alongside her solo material, showcases a rare depth and originality. We're thrilled to welcome her to the label and to be part of this next phase of her career."

Wynne has previously toured extensively across the United States, sharing stages with artists including Brandi Carlile, INDIGO GIRLS and Tanya Tucker, and performing at major festivals such as Red Ants Pants and Timber Music Festival. Her music has received international airplay and coverage from leading publications including Rolling Stone, Billboard, Guitar World and NPR Music.

Maiah Wynne tour dates:

April 21 - The Pearl on Main - Midvale, UT*

April 22 - Neurolux - Boise, ID*

April 24 - The District - Spokane, WA*

April 25 - Hidden Hall - Seattle, WA*

April 26 - Hawthorne Theatre - Portland, OR*

May 15-17 - Rushfest - Scotland, UK

* Supporting Shayfer James