Watch: LAMB OF GOD Tosses Out Ceremonial First Pitch, Plays National Anthem At CarMax Park In Band's Hometown

Richmond, Virginia metallers LAMB OF GOD made an appearance at CarMax Park in their hometown on Thursday, June 4 for the Richmond Flying Squirrels' game against the Erie SeaWolves.

The long-running metallers took to the newly opened ballpark to play the national anthem (performed by LAMB OF GOD guitarists Mark Morton and Willie Adler only) and toss out the ceremonial first pitch. The band also hosted a meet-and-greet for fans and music lovers at The Backstop (where the first 1,000 fans received a commemorative poster). LAMB OF GOD drummer Art Cruz and frontman Randy Blythe then sang "Take Me Out To The Ballgame" during the seventh-inning stretch.

The event marked CarMax Park's first-ever "Heavy Metal Night".

Fan-filmed video of LAMB OF GOD's appearance at CarMax Park — uploaded by the Dennis Justus channel on YouTube — can be seen below.

LAMB OF GOD formed in the mid-1990s in Richmond and released its first album in 2000. Two of their albums, "Ashes Of The Wake" and "Sacrament", have been certified gold by the RIAA. The band has gone on to earn five Grammy Award nominations.

LAMB OF GOD's latest album, "Into Oblivion", arrived this past March to widespread acclaim. In the lead-up to the release, LAMB OF GOD appeared on the covers of Metal Hammer and Kerrang!, with critics praising the album's intensity and relevance. The Associated Press featured the album in their weekly highlights, calling it "10 tracks of ferocity," while Brooklyn Vegan noted that "the band spends these 10 songs reminding the world that their reign as New Wave Of American Heavy Metal giants is far from over," and SPIN said the band is "channeling America's unraveling into a ferocious new album."

The album is available now across multiple formats, including various vinyl variants, a collectible "Into Oblivion" CD with a limited-edition companion zine featuring album art sketches, handwritten lyrics and never-before-seen studio photos.

Produced and mixed by longtime studio collaborator Josh Wilbur, "Into Oblivion" was recorded across multiple locations tied closely to the band's identity. Drums were tracked in Richmond, Virginia, with guitars and bass recorded at guitarist Mark Morton's home studio. Singer Randy Blythe recorded his vocals at the legendary Total Access studio in Redondo Beach, California, the birthplace of seminal punk records by BLACK FLAG, HÜSKER DÜ and DESCENDENTS.