DEF LEPPARD Guitarist PHIL COLLEN's MANRAZE Releases 'Lock, Stock & Barrel' Five-CD Box Set

MANRAZE has released a new five-CD box set, "Lock, Stock & Barrel", via Cherry Red Records/HNE Recordings.

Supergroup? A term too often applied to bands that don't fully live up to the expectations that such descriptions might suggest. Not so with MANRAZE, a genuine super group comprising of DEF LEPPARD's Phil Collen on lead guitar and vocals, his former bandmate in NWOBHM-era glam rockers GIRL, bassist Simon Laffy, and legendary SEX PISTOLS drummer Paul Cook.

After selling millions of albums and singles between them, 2004 found the three Londoners joining forces to form MANRAZE, a modern rudeboy mixture of punk, rock and reggae. The band released the limited-edition EP "Skin Crawl" in 2005, and issued their debut album "Surreal" in 2008 via VH1 Classic Records.

"Surreal" was released in the U.S. and the U.K. to rave critical reviews, comparing the band to THE POLICE, FOO FIGHTERS and THE CLASH. On a roll, in August 2011 MANRAZE released their second album, the aptly titled "Punkfunkrootsrock", named after a quip from Paul Cook when describing the band's eclectic sound. The second album paid homage to their many musical influences throughout the years, and was unleashed amid high expectations that it aptly rose to.

A diabolically clever cover of Jimi Hendrix's "Fire" is among a catchy and eclectic set of tunes, instant classics that permeate the album. The 12 tracks highlighted MANRAZE's re-emergence into the rock/dub/soul music scene as three powerful musicians who possess the energetic prowess, aggressive live genius, and the wide-ranging diversity of prototype artists like Jimi Hendrix, THE ROLLING STONES, U2, NIRVANA, SEX PISTOLS, DEF LEPPARD and many others who have left their indelible marks on musical history.

This collection of complete recordings is fleshed out with live recordings, acoustic sets, instrumentals and various rarities. It also features new liner notes from Classic Rock journalist and Prog magazine editor Jerry Ewing based on recent interviews with the band.

Track listing:

CD1: Surreal

01. This Is

02. Turn It Up

03. Runnin' Me Up

04. Every Second Of Every Day

05. Spinning Out

06. Can't Find My Own Way

07. Skin Crawl

08. Low

09. Connected To You

10. Halo

11. It's Entertainment

12. Shadow Man

CD2: PunkFunkRootsRock

01. Over My Dead Body

02. I C U In Everything

03. All I Wanna Do

04. Closer To Me

05. Lies Lies All Lies

06. Get Action

07. Edge Of The World

08. Dreamland

09. Fire

10. I, Superbiker

11. Bittersweet

12. Dog Bite

CD3: Instrumental

01. Turn It Up - Surreal - Instrumental

02. I Surrender - Single - Instrumental

03. Skin Crawl - Surreal - Instrumental

04. Original Sin - Exclusive Bonus Track - Instrumental

05. Can't Find My Own Way - Surreal - Instrumental

06. Low - Surreal - Instrumental

07. Runnin' Me Up - Surreal - Instrumental

08. Dreamland - PunkFunkRootsRock - Instrumental

09. Halo - Surreal - Instrumental

10. I C U In Everything - PunkFunkRootsRock - Instrumental

11. Bittersweet - PunkFunkRootsRock - Instrumental

CD4: Live & Unplugged

01. This Is - Electric (Live In Burbank)

02. Low - Electric (Live In Burbank)

03. Entertainment - Electric (Live In Burbank)

04. Connected - Electric (Live In Burbank)

05. This Is - Electric (Live At The Water Rats)

06. Connected - Electric (Live At The Water Rats)

07. Halo - Electric (Live At The Spitz)

08. Runnin' Me Up - Electric (Live At The Spitz)

09. Fire - Electric (Live At The Spitz)

10. Every Second Of Every Day - Acoustic

11. Turn It Up - Acoustic

12. Can't Find My Own Way - Acoustic (Gary Crowley Show)

13. Halo - Acoustic

14. You're So Wrong - Acoustic

15. All I Wanna Do - Acoustic

CD5: Unreleased & Unleashed

01. I Surrender

02. Take On The World - PunkFunkRootsRock - Instrumental

03. Turn It Up - Deep Dub Instrumental

04. Halo - SPX Crawlers Mix

05. Immaculate

06. Skin Crawl - SPX Crawlers Mix

07. Low - Dance

08. Get Up - Dance

09. Original Sin

2013 press photo courtesy of Melissa Dragich-Cordero / MAD Ink PR