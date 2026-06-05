DEF LEPPARD Guitarist PHIL COLLEN's MANRAZE Releases 'Lock, Stock & Barrel' Five-CD Box Set

DEF LEPPARD Guitarist PHIL COLLEN's MANRAZE Releases 'Lock, Stock & Barrel' Five-CD Box SetJune 5, 2026
MANRAZE has released a new five-CD box set, "Lock, Stock & Barrel", via Cherry Red Records/HNE Recordings.
Supergroup? A term too often applied to bands that don't fully live up to the expectations that such descriptions might suggest. Not so with MANRAZE, a genuine super group comprising of DEF LEPPARD's Phil Collen on lead guitar and vocals, his former bandmate in NWOBHM-era glam rockers GIRL, bassist Simon Laffy, and legendary SEX PISTOLS drummer Paul Cook.
After selling millions of albums and singles between them, 2004 found the three Londoners joining forces to form MANRAZE, a modern rudeboy mixture of punk, rock and reggae. The band released the limited-edition EP "Skin Crawl" in 2005, and issued their debut album "Surreal" in 2008 via VH1 Classic Records.
"Surreal" was released in the U.S. and the U.K. to rave critical reviews, comparing the band to THE POLICE, FOO FIGHTERS and THE CLASH. On a roll, in August 2011 MANRAZE released their second album, the aptly titled "Punkfunkrootsrock", named after a quip from Paul Cook when describing the band's eclectic sound. The second album paid homage to their many musical influences throughout the years, and was unleashed amid high expectations that it aptly rose to.
A diabolically clever cover of Jimi Hendrix's "Fire" is among a catchy and eclectic set of tunes, instant classics that permeate the album. The 12 tracks highlighted MANRAZE's re-emergence into the rock/dub/soul music scene as three powerful musicians who possess the energetic prowess, aggressive live genius, and the wide-ranging diversity of prototype artists like Jimi Hendrix, THE ROLLING STONES, U2, NIRVANA, SEX PISTOLS, DEF LEPPARD and many others who have left their indelible marks on musical history.
This collection of complete recordings is fleshed out with live recordings, acoustic sets, instrumentals and various rarities. It also features new liner notes from Classic Rock journalist and Prog magazine editor Jerry Ewing based on recent interviews with the band.
Track listing:
CD1: Surreal
01. This Is
02. Turn It Up
03. Runnin' Me Up
04. Every Second Of Every Day
05. Spinning Out
06. Can't Find My Own Way
07. Skin Crawl
08. Low
09. Connected To You
10. Halo
11. It's Entertainment
12. Shadow Man
CD2: PunkFunkRootsRock
01. Over My Dead Body
02. I C U In Everything
03. All I Wanna Do
04. Closer To Me
05. Lies Lies All Lies
06. Get Action
07. Edge Of The World
08. Dreamland
09. Fire
10. I, Superbiker
11. Bittersweet
12. Dog Bite
CD3: Instrumental
01. Turn It Up - Surreal - Instrumental
02. I Surrender - Single - Instrumental
03. Skin Crawl - Surreal - Instrumental
04. Original Sin - Exclusive Bonus Track - Instrumental
05. Can't Find My Own Way - Surreal - Instrumental
06. Low - Surreal - Instrumental
07. Runnin' Me Up - Surreal - Instrumental
08. Dreamland - PunkFunkRootsRock - Instrumental
09. Halo - Surreal - Instrumental
10. I C U In Everything - PunkFunkRootsRock - Instrumental
11. Bittersweet - PunkFunkRootsRock - Instrumental
CD4: Live & Unplugged
01. This Is - Electric (Live In Burbank)
02. Low - Electric (Live In Burbank)
03. Entertainment - Electric (Live In Burbank)
04. Connected - Electric (Live In Burbank)
05. This Is - Electric (Live At The Water Rats)
06. Connected - Electric (Live At The Water Rats)
07. Halo - Electric (Live At The Spitz)
08. Runnin' Me Up - Electric (Live At The Spitz)
09. Fire - Electric (Live At The Spitz)
10. Every Second Of Every Day - Acoustic
11. Turn It Up - Acoustic
12. Can't Find My Own Way - Acoustic (Gary Crowley Show)
13. Halo - Acoustic
14. You're So Wrong - Acoustic
15. All I Wanna Do - Acoustic
CD5: Unreleased & Unleashed
01. I Surrender
02. Take On The World - PunkFunkRootsRock - Instrumental
03. Turn It Up - Deep Dub Instrumental
04. Halo - SPX Crawlers Mix
05. Immaculate
06. Skin Crawl - SPX Crawlers Mix
07. Low - Dance
08. Get Up - Dance
09. Original Sin
2013 press photo courtesy of Melissa Dragich-Cordero / MAD Ink PR