BUCKCHERRY Celebrates 25th Anniversary Of Debut Album

BUCKCHERRY's debut album turns 25 this year and the band is celebrating all through 2025.

Beginning April 6, frontman and founding member Josh Todd will take us down memory lane through a series of "The Story Behind The Song And Album" confessionals, giving insight of the songs and the history behind some of the moments writing and recording the album. The videos will be released on the band's socials and web site through the coming months.

Released on April 6, 1999, by DreamWorks Records, "Lit Up", "For The Movies", "Dead Again" and "Check Your Head" were released as singles. After peaking at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Heatseekers, the album has sold in excess of a million copies worldwide. The album was certified gold by both the RIAA in U.S. and in Canada, making it DreamWorks' first gold album.

"Lit Up" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Tracks chart for three consecutive weeks and No. 33 on the Modern Rock Tracks in mid-1999 and peaked at No. 74 on Billboard's Top 200. The song was not without controversy due to the lyrical references to cocaine, which even led to MTV censoring the video for broadcast, but that didn't stop it from becoming one of the most popular rock songs from the era and has since accrued nearly 70 million streams on Spotify and 23 million views on YouTube. It even made VH1's list of the "100 Greatest Hard Rock Songs" in January 2009, landing at No. 98.

Visit Buckcherry.com and let the celebration begin.

This past November, BUCKCHERRY released a new holiday song called "Tell 'Em It's Christmas".

BUCKCHERRY previously released another holiday song, "Christmas Is Here", back in 2010.

BUCKCHERRY's latest album, "Vol. 10", came out in June 2023. The 11-song LP features 10 new BUCKCHERRY originals and, as a bonus track, a cover of the Bryan Adams classic "Summer Of 69". The album was produced by Marti Frederiksen and recorded at Sienna Studios in Nashville. The album was released in North America by Round Hill Records, in Japan by Sony Japan, and by Earache Records for the rest of the world.

Frederiksen previously produced 2021's "Hellbound" as well as BUCKCHERRY's fourth album, "Black Butterfly", and co-wrote "Sorry", among other songs, with the band.

In the summer of 2020, BUCKCHERRY recruited JETBOY's Billy Rowe as its new guitarist. He joined the group as the replacement for Kevin Roentgen, who left BUCKCHERRY in July of that year.

In 2019, BUCKCHERRY enlisted Francis Ruiz as its new drummer. He joined the group as the replacement for Sean Winchester, who exited BUCKCHERRY after laying down the drum tracks on "Warpaint".