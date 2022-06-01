BUCKCHERRY Has 'Almost A Whole Record' Of New Material Ready To Be Recorded

BUCKCHERRY frontman Josh Todd spoke to Radioactive MikeZ, host of the 96.7 KCAL-FM program "Wired In The Empire", about the band's plans to record its tenth studio album. He said: "We are still touring. We've been touring since June 1st of last year. We put in about 200 shows typically on a record cycle. So we're gonna finish out this run; it goes all the way to September. And we've been already writing for the new record, so we almost have a whole record of material together now. So once we get off the road, we'll go in and record and then we're gonna take a few months off and then put out our tenth record."

BUCKCHERRY's follow-up to last year's "Hellbound" will once again he helmed by producer and songwriter-for-hire Marti Frederiksen, who has previously collaborated with AEROSMITH, DEF LEPPARD, Jonny Lang and Sheryl Crow, among many others.

Frederiksen previously produced "Hellbound" as well as BUCKCHERRY's fourth album, "Black Butterfly", and co-wrote "Sorry", among other songs, with the band.

Regarding how BUCKCHERRY goes about deciding which songs to include in its shows, Todd told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution: "'Hellbound' is so good that we all want to play every song. But there are the usual suspects we always have got to play, like 'Crazy Bitch', 'Lit Up' and 'Sorry'. Then we have eight other records, so it is challenging, but we do a pretty good job and we rotate songs every night. We have a lot of what I call frequent fliers that come to multiple shows, so I think that's nice for them as well."

"Hellbound" came out in June 2021 via Round Hill Records. The follow-up to 2019's "Warpaint" was recorded in the fall of 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee.

In the summer of 2020, BUCKCHERRY recruited JETBOY's Billy Rowe as its new guitarist. He joined the group as the replacement for Kevin Roentgen, who left BUCKCHERRY in July of that year.

In 2019, BUCKCHERRY enlisted Francis Ruiz as its new drummer. He joined the group as the replacement for Sean Winchester, who exited BUCKCHERRY after laying down the drum tracks on "Warpaint".