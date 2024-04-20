  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

BUCKCHERRY's JOSH TODD Loves SLIPKNOT: How 'I Became An Instant Fan'

April 20, 2024

During a recent appearance on "The Jasta Show", the video podcast hosted by HATEBREED frontman Jamey Jasta, BUCKCHERRY singer Josh Todd was asked to name a metal band that he "gets down with." He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Oh, wow. I don't know. I mean, do you consider SLIPKNOT metal? I don't know. I really like SLIPKNOT. I really got into SLIPKNOT. I kind of missed the whole boat on them. And then I had a tech, a merch guy, actually; his name is Bubba. And he was really into SLIPKNOT. He was from Iowa. And I was, like, 'I don't know. I missed the whole thing. Tell me why it's great.' And he is, like, 'You've gotta watch 'Disasterpiece'.' So I watched it, and I was, like, 'Fuck, man. This is so incredible.' I really got invested in every aspect of how cool they were. I really liked the lyrics. It was very dangerous, in my opinion, and I hadn't seen a band that had really kind of intimidated me for a while. And when I saw the crowd react to them, it was like they had their own little planet that they were on, and they still do. And I just thought it was amazing. And I became an instant fan. And then I started really digging in deep to their first record. And I really like 'Iowa'; that's my favorite record. And then we got an opportunity to be on stage with them and DEEP PURPLE and us in Japan, and SLIPKNOT was headlining, and I got to be sidestage. And it was fucking just amazing."

Last November, BUCKCHERRY released a new holiday song called "Tell 'Em It's Christmas".

BUCKCHERRY previously released another holiday song, "Christmas Is Here", back in 2010.

BUCKCHERRY's latest album, "Vol. 10", came out in June 2023. The 11-song LP features 10 new BUCKCHERRY originals and, as a bonus track, a cover of the Bryan Adams classic "Summer Of 69". The album was produced by Marti Frederiksen and recorded at Sienna Studios in Nashville. The album was released in North America by Round Hill Records, in Japan by Sony Japan, and by Earache Records for the rest of the world.

Frederiksen previously produced 2021's "Hellbound" as well as BUCKCHERRY's fourth album, "Black Butterfly", and co-wrote "Sorry", among other songs, with the band.

In the summer of 2020, BUCKCHERRY recruited JETBOY's Billy Rowe as its new guitarist. He joined the group as the replacement for Kevin Roentgen, who left BUCKCHERRY in July of that year.

In 2019, BUCKCHERRY enlisted Francis Ruiz as its new drummer. He joined the group as the replacement for Sean Winchester, who exited BUCKCHERRY after laying down the drum tracks on "Warpaint".

Find more on Buckcherry
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).