BUCKCHERRY's JOSH TODD On Lineup Changes: 'We Get Rid Of Bandmembers Because It's Not Working Out'

July 4, 2023

In a new interview with MNPRM Magazine, BUCKCHERRY singer Josh Todd spoke about how the band has managed to keep making high-quality albums and putting on strong performances despite going through a number of lineup changes over the years. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We get rid of bandmembers because it's not working out. It becomes a bad apple. And you have to be very careful 'cause that can poison the whole group. And we've learned over time that when we do make changes, everything gets better; you can feel a shift in the energy in camp. And so now it's just, like, we just don't tolerate it. If you wanna be in a working rock and roll outfit, then this is the gig for you. And if you don't, it's okay. And that's the way we operate.

"We're in such a good place now with all the bandmembers," he explained. "Stevie [Dacanay, guitar] has been in the band since 2004. Kelly [LeMieux, bass] has been in the band over seven years; Francis [Ruiz, drums] over four years now. Billy Rowe [guitar] now is over two years with us. So it's all going good."

Back in 2021, Todd told The Gazette that he has learned to roll with the punches after every BUCKCHERRY lineup change.

"It's certainly not the way I planned it. But it's like the lineup changes were out of our control," he said. "If people don't want to work and they don't wanna be in a band, then that's it. What are you gonna do? You're just gonna go find somebody new and keep carrying on."

BUCKCHERRY's tenth studio album, "Vol. 10", was released on June 2. The 11-song LP features 10 new BUCKCHERRY originals and, as a bonus track, a cover of the Bryan Adams classic "Summer Of 69". The album was produced by Marti Frederiksen and recorded at Sienna Studios in Nashville. The album will be released in North America by Round Hill Records, in Japan by Sony Japan, and by Earache Records for the rest of the world.

Frederiksen previously produced 2021's "Hellbound" as well as BUCKCHERRY's fourth album, "Black Butterfly", and co-wrote "Sorry", among other songs, with the band.

