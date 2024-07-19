BUCKCHERRY's JOSH TODD On What He Learned From Touring With AC/DC: 'How To Be Humble And Really Cool'

In a new interview with Australian Musician editor Greg Phillips, BUCKCHERRY frontman Josh Todd was asked what he learned from touring with AC/DC for about a week back in May 2001. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "How to be humble and really cool. And those guys, they were very humble and sweet, and answered all our questions. [They] let us have full sound on their P.A., which doesn't happen. Mostly headliners only give you so much sound so that when they come out, they sound bigger. AC/DC was, like, 'You can have full P.A. Do whatever you want.' They were very gracious and cool, and that's what we wanted to be. So that's what I learned."

He continued: "I got to sit on a couch and drink tea with [AC/DC guitarist] Angus [Young] and talk about his career. And [AC/DC singer] Brian Johnson was walking around the room telling jokes. And I was, like, 'Wow, this is fucking so amazing.' Because sometimes you meet musicians and… I give everybody the benefit of the doubt. Not everybody is in a great headspace every day. So sometimes people can be a little bit not what you thought they were gonna be, and you've gotta give 'em a second, and maybe next time it'll be different. And I always do that with everybody. But when we met those guys, they were the same all the time. And that's what I loved about them."

Last November, BUCKCHERRY released a new holiday song called "Tell 'Em It's Christmas".

BUCKCHERRY previously released another holiday song, "Christmas Is Here", back in 2010.

BUCKCHERRY's latest album, "Vol. 10", came out in June 2023. The 11-song LP features 10 new BUCKCHERRY originals and, as a bonus track, a cover of the Bryan Adams classic "Summer Of 69". The album was produced by Marti Frederiksen and recorded at Sienna Studios in Nashville. The album was released in North America by Round Hill Records, in Japan by Sony Japan, and by Earache Records for the rest of the world.

Frederiksen previously produced 2021's "Hellbound" as well as BUCKCHERRY's fourth album, "Black Butterfly", and co-wrote "Sorry", among other songs, with the band.

In the summer of 2020, BUCKCHERRY recruited JETBOY's Billy Rowe as its new guitarist. He joined the group as the replacement for Kevin Roentgen, who left BUCKCHERRY in July of that year.

In 2019, BUCKCHERRY enlisted Francis Ruiz as its new drummer. He joined the group as the replacement for Sean Winchester, who exited BUCKCHERRY after laying down the drum tracks on "Warpaint".