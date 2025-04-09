SOULFLY Parts Ways With Bassist MIKE LEON

SOULFLY has parted ways with the band's longtime bassist Mike Leon.

Leon, formerly of HAVOK, joined SOULFLY in September 2015 as the replacement for STATIC-X bassist Tony Campos, who left SOULFLY in May of that year.

Earlier today (Wednesday, April 9),SOULFLY released the following message via social media: "After many strong years together, SOULFLY is parting ways with bassist Mike Leon. The tribe are still performing at the upcoming Mexico City's Nu Metal Revolution on May 3rd with the Sorcerer, Igor Amadeus, of CAVALERA band, GO AHEAD AND DIE and HEALING MAGIC filling in.

"We're going in different directions now and we thank Mike for all the time spent with us rocking hard on stage!"

SOULFLY is continuing to tour in support of its latest album, "Totem", which came out in August 2022 via Nuclear Blast. The follow-up to 2018's "Ritual" was recorded at Platinum Underground in Mesa, Arizona by John Aquilino and Arthur Rizk with assistance from John Powers. Produced by Max Cavalera alongside Arthur Rizk (KREATOR, MUNICIPAL WASTE, CODE ORANGE),the LP boasts guest appearances from John Powers (ETERNAL CHAMPION),Chris Ulsh (POWER TRIP),and John Tardy (OBITUARY). Rizk was also responsible for playing lead guitar on the record. The artwork for the album was created by James Bousema.

In August 2021, SOULFLY parted ways with longtime guitarist Marc Rizzo due to personal differences. FEAR FACTORY's Dino Cazares played guitar for SOULFLY on the band's 2021 and 2022 run of shows.

Guitarist Mike DeLeon has been touring with SOULFLY for two years. Prior to hooking up with SOULFLY, DeLeon had been a member of PANTERA singer Philip Anselmo's solo band PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS, which he joined in 2015 as the replacement for Marzi Montazeri. More recently, Mike filled in for Zakk Wylde at the first rehearsal for the fall 2022 PANTERA shows.

In a November 2024 interview with Dave Rumbler of Metal-Roos, Max confirmed that he is working on the follow-up to "Totem" album for a tentative late 2025 release. Regarding the musical direction of the new SOULFLY material, he said: "[It will be] very tribal, back to basics. I'm gonna let SOULFLY be SOULFLY again. I kind of stopped SOULFLY from being SOULFLY for a couple of years, and I kind of regret that a little bit. But now that I have CAVALERA and GO AHEAD AND DIE and KILLER BE KILLED, I get to really let SOULFLY be SOULFLY. Let's go back to what it was in the beginning. It's that tribal groove power that people love. So I'm creating a record with that."

Max, who turned 55 years old in August 2024, went on to say that he has no plans of slowing down in the coming years. "I was put on this planet to do this, and that's all I wanna do," he said. "It's all I know how to do and it's all I wanna do… Of course, we change as people as we get older, but I think there's some things in me, they are the same as they were when I was 15 years old — my passion for metal, how I feel about going on the stage and the goosebumps, the excitement is like a drug. You can't really get that anywhere else except on the stage. And those things don't change. And I love that.

"To me, I'm always looking forward to whatever tour we're doing, whatever album we're making," he continued. "There are challenges, but at the same time, they are great life opportunities. And I live life for the moment. I'm not one of those guys that — I don't live thinking 10 years from now. I live for right now for this, 'cause I don't know what's 10 years from now. I live the moment, and in the moment, this is what's going on right now. I grab it with both hands, man, and enjoy. And I try to teach that to my kids — enjoy the moment. It's a great thing. It's good to be alive. It's good to share this feeling with people around you. It's incredible. It's an incredible thing."