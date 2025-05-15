BUCKCHERRY's JOSH TODD Says He Meditates And Exercises Every Day For His Mental Health

In a new interview with Neeka Rogers of Metal Nation, BUCKCHERRY frontman Josh Todd was asked If there are some things that he does for his mental health, for balance, for his self-care, so that way he doesn't burn out. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, first and foremost, a lot of people know this — I've talked about it many times — I've been sober from drugs and alcohol for over 30 years now. 30 years — that's insane. And knowing what a horrible drug addict and alcoholic I was. So part of that, and part of all the work I've done on myself through Alcoholics Anonymous and programs and putting pen to paper and doing inventories and turning over to power greater than myself and working with others and making amends, all those things really helped me with my mental health. Because alcoholism — the 'ism' is between your ears. Drinking and using is just a symptom of the problem. The problem is between your ears. Your mind is different than others. So, now, the daily maintenance is about, I meditate every day. I'm still very active in Alcoholics Anonymous. I work with a lot of other men that are trying to do the same thing, stay sober, and just keep myself in check with inventories and stuff like that."

Elaborating on the importance of meditation when it comes to his mental health, Josh said: "Yeah. I feel the effects of not meditating right away. And I'm running to it. And one other thing I do for my mental health is I exercise every day. And that is really good. And when I started exercising, it was only because I knew that when I started sweating, I felt better — I felt much better. So, I've always done that my whole life. And that's a big part of it."

Asked if spending time in nature is something that is beneficial to reducing his stress and anxiety, Josh said: "I love nature. I read [the book] 'The Seven Spiritual Laws Of Success' by Deepak Chopra. Part of it is spend 10 minutes a day in nature and just sit there and watch the trees. Watch how the sun moves through the trees. See if there's any animals around. So I do that all the time, especially when I'm at home, I have a King Charles Cavalier [dog] at our house. He is the light of my life. His name's Lion. And so every day when I'm home, we go in the backyard and we sit there together and we feel the sun and we just observe nature for 10 minutes. I don't have my phone with me, and we just sit there and do that. That's a big thing. And I do it out on the road too. I'll just step outside the bus and just take it all in and get away from the rat race for a second."

BUCKCHERRY will release its eleventh album, "Roar Like Thunder", on June 13.

As with 2023's "Vol. 10" and 2021's "Hellbound", "Roar Like Thunder" was recorded in Nashville at Sienna Studios and helmed by producer and songwriter-for-hire Marti Frederiksen, who has previously collaborated with AEROSMITH, DEF LEPPARD, Jonny Lang and Sheryl Crow, among many others. All 10 tracks were written by Todd, BUCKCHERRY guitarist Stevie Dacanay (a.k.a. Stevie D.) and Frederiksen.

"Roar Like Thunder" will be released in North America by Round Hill Records, in Japan by Sony Japan and in the remainder of the world by Earache Records.

"Vol. 10" came out in June 2023. The 11-song LP featured 10 new BUCKCHERRY originals and, as a bonus track, a cover of the Bryan Adams classic "Summer Of 69".

In November 2023, BUCKCHERRY released a new holiday song called "Tell 'Em It's Christmas".

BUCKCHERRY previously released another holiday song, "Christmas Is Here", back in 2010.

In the summer of 2020, BUCKCHERRY recruited JETBOY's Billy Rowe as its new guitarist. He joined the group as the replacement for Kevin Roentgen, who left BUCKCHERRY in July of that year.

In 2019, BUCKCHERRY enlisted Francis Ruiz as its new drummer. He joined the group as the replacement for Sean Winchester, who exited BUCKCHERRY after laying down the drum tracks on "Warpaint".

The 20th-anniversary deluxe edition of the double-platinum BUCKCHERRY album "15" on physical and digital formats arrived on January 17 via Endurance Music Group. Originally released in 2005, the album featured the four-times-platinum single "Crazy Bitch" and the two-times-platinum single "Sorry". The deluxe edition was issued in North America on a two-vinyl-LP format featuring the album's 11 original songs as well as four bonus tracks recorded in 2005 and three newly recorded acoustic tracks by Todd and Dacanay.