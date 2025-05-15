FUGITIVE, Featuring POWER TRIP's BLAKE IBANEZ and SETH GILMORE, Shares New Song 'Spheres Of Virulence'

Hailing from Forth Worth, Texas, FUGITIVE features guitarist and bandleader Blake Ibanez and vocalist Seth Gilmore, who have been pulling double duty by globally selling out shows with both POWER TRIP and FUGITIVE throughout 2024. With FUGITIVE, Ibanez offers up even more of the tectonic plate-shifting aggression he's become known for.

FUGITIVE introduced itself and immediately grabbed the metal scene by the throat with 2022's self-released "Maniac" EP and its two-track follow-up, featuring "Blast Furnace".

Today, the band has announced its signing with Blue Grape Music and has released a new track, the thoroughly crushing "Spheres Of Virulence".

Produced by Ibanez and mixed by Tom Dalgety, the track is the first taste of new music from FUGITIVE since 2023 — and it was well worth the wait.

If you like classic, '80s-era METALLICA and OBITUARY, then you're going to flock to FUGITIVE.

A new video from director Raul Vela IV is coming soon.

More music is expected later this year, with details to be revealed in due course.

FUGITIVE will hit the road this July as part of the "Summer Slaughter" tour, featuring HATEBREED, GRIDIRON, MALEVOLENCE and more.

FUGITIVE is:

Seth Gilmore - Vocals

Blake Ibanez - Guitar

Victor Gutierrez - Guitar

Andy Messer - Bass

Lincoln Mullins - Drums

In 2022, industry veterans David Rath and Cees Wessels formed Blue Grape Music. The name will be familiar to rock music fans, as it was the merchandise company also launched by Wessels, who founded the venerable and esteemed record label Roadrunner Records in the '80s. Rath spent 21 years in the A&R department at Roadrunner, working on albums by a variety of RIAA-certified and culturally important acts, including but not limited to SLIPKNOT, KORN, TURNSTILE, GOJIRA, COHEED AND CAMBRIA, WHITE REAPER, SLASH, TRIVIUM, DREAM THEATER and more. When the label changed management and ownership, Rath guided the company and oversaw the signings of bands like YOUNG THE GIANT and VANCE JOY. Ultimately, the Blue Grape executive team is powered by experience and a roll-up-your-sleeves-and-get-your-hands-dirty, by-any-means-necessary work ethic. Having just announced the signing of Texas thrash heavyweights FUGITIVE, Blue Grape's inaugural signing was the two-time Grammy nominee CODE ORANGE and since then, the label has gone on to sign an array of rock, metal, and hardcore acts that include SPIRITUAL CRAMP, SUPERHEAVEN, GEL, GRIDIRON, DOFLAME, BIKE ROUTES, SILLY GOOSE, GASKET and HEAVY//HITTER, with several new signing announcements expected this year. Blue Grape Music is distributed globally by The Orchard.

Photo credit: Shirley Salinas