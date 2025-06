BUCKCHERRY's JOSH TODD: 'The Longer You Stay Sober, The More You Have To Do To Feel Good In Your Own Skin'

In a new interview with George Dionne of The Rock Is George Podcast, BUCKCHERRY singer Josh Todd, who celebrated his 30th year of sobriety last November, was asked if there is a lot of temptation being in a rock band and constantly being around alcohol on the road. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "There's always temptation. You don't have to be in a rock band to find temptation. You've just gotta work at it. It doesn't go away. In fact, it gets more intense between your ears. The longer you stay sober, the more you have to do to feel good in your own skin without numbing yourself from the neck up. So, I work really hard at that, and I could go on and on about that, but, yeah, that's what I do."

After Dionne noted that legendary rocker Alice Cooper has credited golf with playing a major role in helping him overcome his alcohol addiction, and asked Todd what his "replacement" activity has been, Josh replied: "Well, I'm into tennis a lot; I play a lot of tennis. And that's my hobby outside of family and work. And I love that, and that's great for me. But for my disease of alcoholism and drug addiction, like I said, it's your mind that's different from others. So I have a spiritual regimen. It's a spiritual solution, this solution for this disease. So it's a disease of self. So you've gotta get outta self. How do you do that? Well, you used to do it by just numbing yourself. That's how you get outta self. But we don't do that anymore. So working with others, doing inventories, being accountable for your actions. I meditate. I work out. That's very good for my mind and my mental health and stuff like that."

Last August, Todd spoke to Australia's Heavy about how being sober provides many benefits, including improved physical and mental health, better relationships, greater financial stability, and an increased sense of accomplishment.

"Hands down, being sober across the board, everything is so much better," he said. "And that's the bullshit that addicts tell themselves: 'Oh, I can only be creative if I'm so fucked up, doing X, Y and Z.' And it's all bullshit. You get more accomplished…

"I've been sober 30 years in November… And now that I've had so much time away from drinking and using, sometimes I have regret on how much time I gave it, because I just felt, like, wow, I wasted so much of my young life where you're bulletproof, where you're at the top of your game, you're the best you're ever gonna be — your body, your mind, your instincts, your voice, everything," he continued. "And I was dedicating so much of my time to drinking and using, which I wish I wouldn't have, but I had to do what I had to do to get where I am today and I've gotta just stay in the moment. But yes, for sure, without it, hands down, I'm more creative. I get more done. It's my greatest asset, my sobriety. Without it, I have nothing."

Back in May 2023, Todd told "Rock Of Nations With Dave Kinchen And Shane McEachern" about his sobriety: "Although you take away the drugs and alcohol, it's just a symptom of the problem. The problem is your mind. Between your ears, I'm different than a normal guy walking the street. So because of that — I call it 'the committee', and the committee between my ears can be an asset or a liability, for sure. So you have to do a lot of things to manage that and to understand those particular voices in your head that really wanna get you isolated from people and get you to drink and use.

"There's a lot of things that I do," he continued. "I'm very active in Alcoholics Anonymous. I meditate. I show up. I have a lot of meetings to this day. I'm still a work in progress. I just work really hard on staying focused on the fact that this thing that I got is always lying in wait, and you have to really take it seriously or you can find yourself giving in to those dark thoughts.

"I'm also a child of suicide," Josh added. "My father took his own life when I was 10, and it really, really affected me. So that is kind of a non-negotiable for me; there's no way I'm gonna do that. I have children, and I just know what that did to me as a kid. It gave a lot of abandonment issues, made me very angry inside. I had a big hole inside, and I was filling it with anything I could get. And so because of that, it's just not something that I will ever entertain, although I do have suicidal thoughts occasionally… It's something to take very seriously."

Asked if it's hard to stay sober on the road and surround himself with enough like-minded people to keep him on the right path, Josh said: "It's not really hard. If you really work on your foundation in recovery, then you can be around people that are… I don't preach this. I don't tell people not to drink or use; I'm not that guy. But I do have a lot of sober guys around me. Stevie [Dacanay, guitar] is longtime sober. Francis [Ruiz, drums] is sober; he doesn't drink anymore; he hasn't drank the whole time I've known him. Billy [Rowe, guitar] will — I think he occasionally has a drink, but he's a normie guy.

"I don't wanna talk about other people, 'cause that's their business," Josh continued. "But we'll have crew guys and band guys that use occasionally. If it's a problem, then we talk about it; we address it. I don't turn people away because they have a problem. But if it starts affecting their work, then we've got something to talk about."

Todd previously discussed his sobriety in a 2021 interview with Niclas Müller-Hansen of RockSverige. At the time he said: "The staying sober part, like not drinking or using drugs, isn't the hard part. The hard part is really managing your mind, because it's the mind that's busted. The alcoholic mind and the addict mind is the problem. The drinking and the using is just the symptom of the problem. The only solution is the spiritual one, and I don't wanna sound cooky, but that is the truth. It's about [being] spiritual in life and all those things, and how do you do that? Well, for me, doing annual inventories where I take it out of my head and write it down and tell somebody else about what's going on with me. I do meditation every day, I work with others, I go to meetings and stuff like that.

"Drugs and alcohol is all over the place," he continued. "If you're a rich businessman, there's a lot of that. There's drugs and alcohol everywhere; it's not just musicians.

"I have crew guys that smoke a lot of weed, and I'd roll a joint for you. It doesn't bother me. I don't like to be around it for extended periods of time. I don't wanna be around someone who is super fucked up because If I'm not fucked up, it's no fun for me. I like to get people really fucked up and then leave [laughs] and let them be fucked up.

"I don't preach about my sobriety," Josh added. "If getting fucked up works for you, God bless you. It didn't work for me after a while. I got really fucked up from 13 to 23. You wouldn't have recognized me. I was a horrible drug addict and alcoholic and it just didn't work for me anymore. I did it real good."

Asked if he managed to quit drinking on his own or if someone else got him into rehab to help him stop using alcohol, Josh said: "There were a few things that happened in my life all at one time that got me sober. My first daughter was born, and she just turned 27. I was a broke musician at that time. I was terrified and did not know how to be a father. I didn't have a father since I was 10 years old. I didn't know anything about it. I was trying to achieve my dreams and it wasn't happening and I had a massive alcohol and drug problem. I just intuitively just kinda thought to myself, 'Man, I'm at the crossroads, and something's gotta change. I don't know what to do.' I just said that out loud and was thinking about it every day.

"I got arrested for drunk driving in Orange County and got assigned all these AA meetings for my DUI program," he revealed. "I started going to the meetings, and at some point, some guy stood up and he didn't look like me. He was just a nine-to-fiver-type guy, shirt and tie, and I didn't know that people lived sober. He basically told my story. He talked about how he drank and did drugs and it was, like, 'Oh my God, this is me.' That gave me the courage to just raise my hand and say 'Newcomer.' And that's when everything changed. I knew this was the last stop on the block. I was heading to jail, institutions, or death. I had already had alcohol poisoning at 23, and at one point my hands were paralyzed for a good hour and I didn't know it was alcohol poisoning. I had been doing crystal meth and drinking for three days straight, got alcohol poisoning and it scared the shit out of me. I had a lot of those moments of clarity while I was drinking and using but I couldn't stop. That's how I got sober and I just never looked back. I knew that as long as I put sobriety on the top of my list, everything else will work out in my life. And look at me — it all worked out."

BUCKCHERRY will release its eleventh album, "Roar Like Thunder", on June 13.