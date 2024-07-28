  • facebook
BUCKCHERRY's JOSH TODD: 'When I Got Into This, I Wanted To Be In One Band And Have A Catalog Of Music'

July 28, 2024

In a new interview with Paul Cashmere of Australia's Noise11.com, BUCKCHERRY frontman Josh Todd was asked if he feels like his band has been around for a long time, having released its tenth album, "Vol. 10", in 2023. Josh responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I do. Yeah, it's 25 years and I feel the mileage on the odometer, for sure. I don't really look back too often, but I did on this tenth record because it is a milestone and kind of look back at all we've accomplished. And I'm very happy and pleased with that also. I am getting older and I feel it more than I used to, but other than that, when it's time to walk on stage, it's always the same."

Regarding how much it felt like the tenth album was a benchmark moment at the time when he and his BUCKCHERRY bandmates were recording it, Josh said: "Not when we were recording it, but when we started promoting it and having to talk about it and then talk about that it's our tenth record. 'Vol. 10' is the title of the record. And talking about the whole catalog and 25 years in the rock game. And it becomes really heavy. I start thinking about, like, 'Wow, it's what I dreamed about.' When I got into this, I wanted to be in one band and have a catalog of music. And that's what I dreamed about. And here it is. I worked very, very, very hard for it. And I'm just pleased that there's been so many peaks and valleys in the BUCKCHERRY story, and to weather the whole storm of rock completely being removed from the mainstream of music and all that kind of stuff, I'm pleased to say that basing our reputation on our live show, we still have this great fanbase worldwide that we get to go to and continue to make records. And I'm super proud of that."

Last November, BUCKCHERRY released a new holiday song called "Tell 'Em It's Christmas".

BUCKCHERRY previously released another holiday song, "Christmas Is Here", back in 2010.

"Vol. 10" came out in June 2023. The 11-song LP featured 10 new BUCKCHERRY originals and, as a bonus track, a cover of the Bryan Adams classic "Summer Of 69". The album was produced by Marti Frederiksen and recorded at Sienna Studios in Nashville. The album was released in North America by Round Hill Records, in Japan by Sony Japan, and by Earache Records for the rest of the world.

Frederiksen previously produced 2021's "Hellbound" as well as BUCKCHERRY's fourth album, "Black Butterfly", and co-wrote "Sorry", among other songs, with the band.

In the summer of 2020, BUCKCHERRY recruited JETBOY's Billy Rowe as its new guitarist. He joined the group as the replacement for Kevin Roentgen, who left BUCKCHERRY in July of that year.

In 2019, BUCKCHERRY enlisted Francis Ruiz as its new drummer. He joined the group as the replacement for Sean Winchester, who exited BUCKCHERRY after laying down the drum tracks on "Warpaint".

