BUCKCHERRY's STEVIE D.: 'We Were One Of The Last Rock And Roll Bands To Do Double-Platinum Numbers In Sales'

In a new interview with Peter Kerr of Rock Daydream Nation, BUCKCHERRY guitarist Stevie Dacanay (a.k.a. Stevie D.) was asked why he thinks the band's 2005 album "15" was so successful, with hit singles like "Crazy Bitch" and "Sorry" eventually resulting in the LP becoming certified double platinum in the U.S. for sales in excess of two million copies. Stevie responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "If I knew the answer to that, we'd have songs like that on every album. I think we were one of the last, if not the last rock and roll band to do double-platinum numbers in sales. I think soon after that, streaming became the way of the universe. So, the only ones making money after that were the record companies. The artist was no longer part of that equation. The videos all just became the loss leader, the commercial for the live show. So we're recording albums — artists are recording albums and putting out videos… Now they're only putting out singles and videos, and that's just kind of the advertisement to come see the live show. At least the rock bands, for sure. And the record deals reflect that too. [Bands] used to get signed for $500,000 plus, and now it's a lot less than that, if they're getting signed at all."

Asked if BUCKCHERRY has a cross-generational fanbase in the U.S., with a mix of different age groups at the band's live shows, Stevie said: "Well, I think the rock audience — you get different reports. 'Rock is dead.' Everywhere I go, there's rock lovers out there. I mean, if you look at country music, that's where they all went. I think country music is all rock now. But there's a lot less young people. But that's just at our shows. We're an older band, so — I don't know — maybe there's younger bands that have big, young audiences. I don't know. We have seen, through the last few years, more younger people coming. But, yeah, a lot of it is our core fans."

BUCKCHERRY will release its eleventh album, "Roar Like Thunder", on June 13.

As with 2023's "Vol. 10" and 2021's "Hellbound", "Roar Like Thunder" was recorded in Nashville at Sienna Studios and helmed by producer and songwriter-for-hire Marti Frederiksen, who has previously collaborated with AEROSMITH, DEF LEPPARD, Jonny Lang and Sheryl Crow, among many others. All 10 tracks were written by BUCKCHERRY singer Josh Todd, Dacanay and Frederiksen.

"Roar Like Thunder" will be released in North America by Round Hill Records, in Japan by Sony Japan and in the remainder of the world by Earache Records.

"Vol. 10" came out in June 2023. The 11-song LP featured 10 new BUCKCHERRY originals and, as a bonus track, a cover of the Bryan Adams classic "Summer Of 69".

In November 2023, BUCKCHERRY released a new holiday song called "Tell 'Em It's Christmas".

BUCKCHERRY previously released another holiday song, "Christmas Is Here", back in 2010.

In the summer of 2020, BUCKCHERRY recruited JETBOY's Billy Rowe as its new guitarist. He joined the group as the replacement for Kevin Roentgen, who left BUCKCHERRY in July of that year.

In 2019, BUCKCHERRY enlisted Francis Ruiz as its new drummer. He joined the group as the replacement for Sean Winchester, who exited BUCKCHERRY after laying down the drum tracks on "Warpaint".

The 20th-anniversary deluxe edition of the double-platinum BUCKCHERRY album "15" on physical and digital formats arrived on January 17 via Endurance Music Group. Originally released in 2005, the album featured the four-times-platinum single "Crazy Bitch" and the two-times-platinum single "Sorry". The deluxe edition was issued in North America on a two-vinyl-LP format featuring the album's 11 original songs as well as four bonus tracks recorded in 2005 and three newly recorded acoustic tracks by Todd and Dacanay.