LINKIN PARK's MIKE SHINODA: METALLICA Was One Of The 'Top Three Tours That We Did With Anybody'

In a new interview with DJ EFN and N.O.R.E., hosts of "Drink Champs", a weekly talk show/podcast focused on celebrity interviews, presented by Revolt, LINKIN PARK's Mike Shinoda reflected on touring with METALLICA in 2003 as part of the second and final edition of the "Summer Sanitarium" package. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "That was one of the best tours. We did a tour with them. We've done a lot of shows with them, but we did a whole summer tour with them at one point, and it was — top three tours that we did with anybody. We spent the whole summer [touring with them]. It was in the era of just at the end of like the 'nu metal' thing. All the rap-rock bands were out, and then that was coming to a close. It was [METALLICA], LIMP BIZKIT, us, DEFTONES and MUDVAYNE. And since we were in the middle of the bill, it felt like we were underdogs a little bit, but we weren't. We knew we were coming with a really big show, and just the performance — we were on fire. We just felt great. And the fans loved our music. And so every single one of those shows, we went in [and] we killed. It was just so much fun. And that's unusual for a METALLICA fan."

Mike continued: "I don't know if you know this, but [METALLICA] fans can be very rude to their openers. There was one show — this is a very common thing for their shows — their fans will show up and turn their back to the stage to the performer and put their middle fingers up, and they'll throw beers at the stage while you're performing. And we didn't get any of that. It was incredible. They did not do that to us."

Back in October 2023, Shinoda told Australia's Triple M radio station the story of how he and his LINKIN PARK bandmates worked up the guts to prank METALLICA in the middle of the metal legends' set during the "Summer Sanitarium" tour. He said at the time: "One of our claims to fame is that, at the time — we may still be the only ones — we were the only one to ever prank METALLICA. So they took us out on tour, and we were opening for them in stadiums all over the U.S. for two months in the summer. And we were so nervous. We were so nervous. I loveMETALLICA. Our guitar player, grew up — that was his main reason for learning guitar and getting better at guitar. We all love METALLICA. So, we were on tour with them kind of starstruck. And at a certain point, they invited us to a bar to go hang out. And we were just, like, 'You guys. Come on. You guys.' They were the sweetest guys — every single one of them, incredible. Just so down to earth and thoughtful and complimentary too. They were really sweet about, like, they loved our show. Each of them made a point… I had a conversation with every guy in that band, and they each made a point to say, like, 'I really like what you're doing and you guys are, like, in terms of an opener, so, so, so great. Good people and I love the music.' So we felt really emboldened; we felt comfortable with these guys."

He continued: "So at the end of the tour… Their head of security was a guy who used who worked for us for a period of time. So we knew him… And we were like, 'Hey, Tom, at the end of tours, a lot of times, people will prank each other. You think we could prank METALLICA?' And he was [James] Hetfield's guy. And he's, like, 'Well, I don't know if you know this, but that's never been done. But I think I can work it out.' And so the next thing the METALLICA guys know, they're in the middle of — I don't remember what song, but they they're in the middle of it. And we came out with a blanket and a picnic basket and little almost like lunch boxes and things. They had this platform behind them. Chester [Bennington, LINKIN PARK's then-singer] comes out. He has a skateboard. And we go up to the middle of it, and we pull out sandwiches and sodas, and we start having a picnic on their stage. And they're doing, like, 'Ride The Lightning'. [People are] trying to take 'em seriously, and Chester's literally skating back and forth behind them eating a sandwich. The guys in the band — I think Lars [Ulrich, METALLICA drummer] lost the plot entirely… They figured it out very [quickly]. 'Cause nobody goes on stage with them. So they were, like, 'What the hell's happening?' It was awesome."

LINKIN PARK kicked off its North American tour on April 26 at Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

The deluxe edition of LINKIN PARK's comeback album, "From Zero", arrived on May 16 via Warner.

"From Zero (Deluxe Edition)" 2CD is a limited pressing. It features a four-panel softpak packaging with 16-page booklet and showcases three new songs, five live tracks recorded around the world and all new, expanded packaging.

LINKIN PARK launched the 2025 leg of its "From Zero" world tour on January 31 at Estadio GNP Seguros in Mexico City, Mexico.

In late January, LINKIN PARK released an a cappella/vocals-only version of "From Zero", dubbed "From Zero - A Cappellas".

The original version of "From Zero", issued last November, marked LINKIN PARK's first full-length effort since 2017's "One More Light", which was the last LINKIN PARK album before the death of lead vocalist Chester Bennington. "From Zero" features LINKIN PARK's new singer Emily Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain, who have joined returning members co-vocalist and main producer Shinoda, guitarist Brad Delson, bassist Dave "Phoenix" Farrell and DJ/visual director Joe Hahnin the band's new lineup. Guitarist Alex Feder is filling in for Delson at all LINKIN PARK concerts for the foreseeable future.

LINKIN PARK announced its new lineup during a September 2024 one-hour global livestream of a concert in Los Angeles showcasing Armstrong and Brittain.

Photo credit: Jimmy Fontaine