BUSH Announces January/February 2023 Tour With JERRY CANTRELL, CANDLEBOX And SILVERSUN PICKUPS

After an incredible summer on this year's hottest rock concert package with comrades ALICE IN CHAINS and BREAKING BENJAMIN that sold close to 400,000 tickets, Grammy-nominated rock band BUSH will hit the road again in 2023 in support of its new album, "The Art Of Survival". The U.S. tour kicks off on January 28 in Reno, Nevada, along with some very special guests, including Jerry Cantrell, CANDLEBOX and SILVERSUN PICKUPS.

BUSH singer and guitarist Gavin Rossdale stated: "We'll always love playing those big summer shows and the big stages, but we wanted to do some shows where we could get close to the die-hard BUSH fans again. We're excited for this run coming up."

Tour dates:

January 28 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort *

January 29 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium *

January 31 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove of Anaheim

February 01 - Phoenix, AZ- The Van Buren

February 03 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

February 04 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

February 06 - Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore Minneapolis

February 07 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre

February 09 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

February 10 - Cleveland, OH - MGM Northfield Park

February 11 - Waterloo, NY -the Vine @ del Lago Casino Resort

February 14 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway -

February 15 - Washington, D.C. - The Anthem -

February 17 - Atlantic City, NJ - Ocean Casino Resort -

February 18 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom -

February 20 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

February 22 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace

February 24 - Battle Creek, MI - FireKeepers Casino

February 25 - Chicago, IL - Salt Shed +

February 26 - St Louis, MO - The Pageant

* Jerry Cantrell joining

- CANDLEBOX joining

+ SILVERSUN PICKUPS

"The Art Of Survival" encompasses the resiliency of the human spirit in the face of trial and tribulations as the band's own enduring place as rock outliers. Songs such as "Kiss Me I'm Dead" and "Gun Fight" represent the horrors that's going on in this country, while "Identity", "Shark Bite" and "Creatures of The Fire" capture the strength of people during these dark times. BUSH's euphoric rock revelation "Heavy Is The Ocean" encourages love and recognizes the bravery behind freely expressing your feelings.

Forging ahead once more, BUSH wrote and recorded what would become "The Art of Survival" during 2022, reteaming with Erik Ron (PANIC! AT THE DISCO, GODSMACK) who produced "Flowers On A Grave" and the title track for the group's previous album, "The Kingdom" (2020),and collaborating once again on two tracks with film composer, musician, and producer Tyler Bates ("300", "Guardian Of The Galaxy").

In a recent interview with Stereogum, Rossdale was asked about the "more metallic sound" of "The Art Of Survival" compared to BUSH's earlier efforts. He responded: "Metallic, or metal? It's not a metal record, 'cause I don't sing that way, [but] look, I'm always trying to push.

"I totally accept rock's position in the culture, which is pretty — it's weird 'cause on the one hand it's nonexistent, and on the other hand, I'm playing to 350,000 people over the course of, like, two months. [Those aren't] 350,000 invisible people.

"For me, as a songwriter, I'm just always looking for different ways to challenge myself and keep it fresh, keep it interesting in service of a long career. People can either mellow out into the sunset, or they do something like I've done with 'The Kingdom' and with 'The Art Of Survival', which is try and fight, go against the tide of the success of the band, try and create records that exist in their entirety on their own. They don't lean on the previous work, you know? To me, it's just trying to find what inspires me, what's interesting, what I like in a studio, that's really what it is. And I get the luxury of being to an extent my own producer, where I can make tracks for myself to sing on. And then I collaborate, I sing on other people's music, whatever, I'm very collaborative. But in terms of the meat of the record and getting the aesthetic going, it's just me in a room, and I've noticed that these last few years so much is given to the live performance.

"I play metal festivals, rock festivals, alternative, more pop-leaning festivals sometimes, not often, so I would find myself over the years choosing the heavier songs off of certain records. You want to survive amongst peers on those stages and not be just going [sings mournfully], 'Swallowed…' [Laughs] It's a bit much. It just got into that situation, and I had that one record that we did called 'Institute', which is all [written in] drop C sharp and it was really fun to do, and I don't know, I just kind of felt there was something about that that's exciting to me. People have said about the last two records, 'Oh, it sounds like old BUSH,' you know? And I think that non-musical people just think that 'cause the intention and the vitality to it is consistent, that's what it is. Musically it's completely different.

"I read people writing about the dearth of inspiration in rock music, and how it can be a bit homogenized, because I think rock radio can be seen as a homogenous sound, going for a certain thing, whereas everyone else in the pop world can be far more experimental and way out there. And to me it's just as simple as trying to stay interesting to ourselves, and create excitement like that."

Photo credit: Thomas Rabsch