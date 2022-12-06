MOTIONLESS IN WHITE Singer Comes Down With 'Upper Respiratory Infection'; Tucson Show Canceled

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE has canceled its appearance tonight (Tuesday, December 6) at the Tucson Convention Center in Tucson, Arizona after vocalist Chris "Motionless" Cerulli came down with "an upper respiratory infection." MOTIONLESS IN WHITE's tourmates ICE NINE KILLS, BLACK VEIL BRIDES and ATREYU will go ahead with the concert as scheduled.

Earlier today, Chris released the following statement via social media: "Dear Arizona MIW fans

"It kills me to have to do this, but unfortunately, we will not be performing at tonight's show in Tucson.

"I have been fighting an upper respiratory infection for a few days now, and as I learned at last nights show, I am physically unable to perform, and I need to let my body rest and recover. BVB, INK, and ATREYU will all still be performing tonight as scheduled.

"We hope you still enjoy the show with these amazing bands, but refunds are now available at your point of purchase.

"We will be picking back up tomorrow in Los Angeles.

"Thank you for understanding.

"I am very sorry, but we will find a way to make it up to you."

In October, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE kicked off the third leg of the widely popular triple co-headline "Trinity Of Terror" tour alongside ICE NINE KILLS and BLACK VEIL BRIDES.

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE's latest album "Scoring The End Of The World", entered Billboard's Top Hard Rock Albums chart at No. 1 this past June, becoming the band's fifth Top 5 on the chart. The album also landed at #3 on Billboard's Top Current Albums chart, No. 2 on the Top Rock Albums tally, and No. 12 on the Billboard 200, marking the group's second largest sales week ever with 29,500 in total consumption. "Scoring The End Of The World" is also highlighted by the singles "Cyberhex", which trended Top 10 on YouTube, and the follow-up "Masterpiece", which lit up streaming platforms and reached No. 1 at Active Rock Radio earlier this month.

"Scoring The End Of The World" fully encompasses the expanse of the band's dynamic, deep, and dark vision, and marks the band's first full-length body of work in three years since 2019's "Disguise". The latter has quietly made a major impact on rock music and culture. The single "Another Life" stands out as their most-streamed song ever with over 31 million YouTube views on the music video. The record claimed a spot on Loudwire's "50 Best Metal Albums of 2019," plus it ignited the creative renaissance that would set the stage for the statement-making "Scoring The End Of The World".