BUSH Announces Show At New York's Irving Plaza In Honor Of International Peace Day

August 28, 2023

On the heels of its massively successful summer tour, BUSH will return to New York City in honor of International Peace Day for a special "underplay" concert at the legendary Irving Plaza on Friday, September 22, 2023. The limited ticketed event was created as a celebration of unity in the fight against gun violence and will benefit Artist For Action and Sandy Hook Promise, a non-profit founded and led by several family members whose loved ones were killed at Sandy Hook elementary school.

This concert will be the first of a series of exclusive events that will support both organizations.

Tickets and VIP packages will go on sale today at 10 a.m. EST.

BUSH's Gavin Rossdale said: "As a father, I am staggered by the gun violence in America, and as a musician, I am fortunate enough to be able to take a stand against it. This is a human rights crisis out of control. There have been more than 400 mass shootings in the U.S. in 2023 — from stores to football games to parades to schools. Every person, especially children, deserves the right to be and feel safe."

According to the Gun Violence Archive, 2023 is likely to be the deadliest year of gun violence on record, with the U.S. now averaging more than one mass shooting a day.

Sandy Hook Promise (SHP) envisions a future where all children are free from school shootings and other acts of violence. As a national nonprofit organization, SHP's mission is to educate and empower youth and adults to prevent violence in schools, homes, and communities. Creators of the life-saving, evidence-informed "Know The Signs" prevention programs, SHP teaches the warning signs of someone who may be in crisis, socially isolated, or at risk of hurting themselves or others and how to get help. SHP also advances school safety, youth mental health, and responsible gun ownership at the state and federal levels through nonpartisan policy and partnerships. SHP is led by several family members whose loved ones were killed in the tragic mass shooting at Sandy Hook elementary school on December 14, 2012.

Artist For Action is a coalition of artists, musicians, actors, directors, comedians, athletes and influencers who are taking action towards eliminating the epidemic of gun violence in America. It was created and is led by musician/activist Mark Barden (co-founder of Sandy Hook Promise),Rick Korn (director of A Father's Promise),Matthew Reich and Neal Saini (co-founders of Artist For Artist) as a way to engage large groups of Americans to get involved and keep their communities safe. Artist For Action makes it easy for artists to activate their fans in taking three simple steps to prevent gun violence — volunteer, donate, vote. Artist For Action To Prevent Gun Violence is a non-political movement that has come together as one to help prevent future tragedies. We must act now.

